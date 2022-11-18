ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heard County, GA

Comments / 38

rosanna taborn
2d ago

the bully the bullies parents and school should be held criminally responsible for this child's death. teach your kids respect of all people and if you can't then don't have them. this child had a family that will miss him and all the years that they should have had with him all because the bullies parents raised a monster instead of a respectable child.

Reply(5)
19
Guest
2d ago

Bullying can’t be addressed in schools because schools have to report bullying to the state. This makes their CCRPI score go down. When teachers report an incident they are told not to call it bullying. Call it something else so they won’t have to report it to the state and make their CCRPI go down. So the bad guy is the state because it punishes schools for having bullies. I taught 30 years. I know. Teachers’ and administrators’ hands are tied. The state education system set it up like this.

Reply(1)
10
Sandra Cameron
2d ago

the school should be held responsible and the students need to be charged. zero tolerance for bullying so stand up for what's right before it happens again

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man killed in shootout with police

DALLAS — A Paulding County man is dead after a traffic stop turned into a shootout with police Sunday morning. Deputies performed a traffic stop at the intersection of Bobo Road and Macland Road at about 9:54 a.m. When deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver,...
DALLAS, GA
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials locate missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son were found safe Thursday. Officials said Wednesday that 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
ACWORTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy