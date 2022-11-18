the bully the bullies parents and school should be held criminally responsible for this child's death. teach your kids respect of all people and if you can't then don't have them. this child had a family that will miss him and all the years that they should have had with him all because the bullies parents raised a monster instead of a respectable child.
Bullying can’t be addressed in schools because schools have to report bullying to the state. This makes their CCRPI score go down. When teachers report an incident they are told not to call it bullying. Call it something else so they won’t have to report it to the state and make their CCRPI go down. So the bad guy is the state because it punishes schools for having bullies. I taught 30 years. I know. Teachers’ and administrators’ hands are tied. The state education system set it up like this.
the school should be held responsible and the students need to be charged. zero tolerance for bullying so stand up for what's right before it happens again
