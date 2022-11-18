Read full article on original website
7x7.com
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)
Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
climaterwc.com
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
30 Holiday Concerts And Performances To Enjoy In San Francisco
After a day of ice skating, gift shopping at craft markets, and sipping hot chocolate, what should you do with all that leftover seasonal spirit? Not to worry, because San Francisco is the place to be for holiday-themed concerts, performances, and shows. Read on for our favorite performances coming up this winter, ranging from jaw-dropping orchestral numbers to kid-friendly daytime shows. The popular classical concert series known as Candlelight showcases intimate performances by local musicians surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. This year’s Candlelight Holiday Special featuring The Nutcracker and more will come to St. Ignatius Church on December 9th with selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Handel’s Messiah, classic Christmas carols, the traditional Hanukkah song “Ma’oz Tzur,” and of course the best of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. If you can’t make it to the holiday special, discover more Candlelight concerts here. You can’t go wrong with a performance by SF Symphony, and their lineup for the holidays is unparalleled! Here are all the seasonal concerts on the calendar through December:
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Atlas Obscura
After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again
Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
Eater
10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
A New Paris Baguette is Coming Soon to Santa Clara
The chain's website states that an outpost at 2470 El Camino Real is "coming soon."
CBS News
Food for Bay Area Families: Redwood Empire Food Bank, Santa Rosa
As Bay Area food banks are hard at work ahead of the holidays, they're not just providing food , they're providing hope. Reed Cowan is highlights the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa where families can find a safe space free of judgment.
'This is big': What it's like to ride SF Muni's new Central Subway; Unofficial opening this weekend
Following cost overruns and a four-year delay, the nearly two-mile extension of Muni's T-Third line is finally connecting the city's South of Market neighborhood with Chinatown.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses
San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
