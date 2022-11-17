Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Moves on to MAWPC Championship Game with 7-5 win over George Washington
BRONX, N.Y. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team advanced to its fourth MAWPC championship game in the last five seasons after defeating No. 2 seed George Washington 7-5 on Saturday evening in the MAWPC Semifinals. Bucknell will now faced top-seeded Fordham, a 19-8 victor over Salem in...
Football Downs Marist 24-13 at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in Season Finale
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell football team rushed for 245 yards and came back from a 13-3 third-quarter deficit to defeat Marist 24-13 in the season finale at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Bison defense limited the Red Foxes to just 48 yards in the second half. Rushawn...
Women's Swim & Dive Takes First Place at 2022 Bucknell Invitational
Lewisburg, Pa. – — The Bison women's swim & dive team continued to excel at the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday and finished with 1,312 points to earn first place at the three-day event. The Bison, which led throughout the weekend, edged second-place Fordham (1,151.5) along with the rest of the eight-team field.
Women's Basketball Back on the Road at Cornell Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend to face Cornell. The two teams have squared off 24 times since 1982, but this is the first meeting since 2014. Bucknell is looking to break into the win column for the first time this season.
Women's Swim & Dive Holds Top Spot After Second Day of Bucknell Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swim & dive team maintained its first-place position at the Bucknell Invitational on Saturday, adding 10 more top-8 finishes and bringing its point total to 896. The Bison lead second-place Fordham (726.5) by nearly 170 points. Bucknell, which broke the school record in...
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Advances to MAWPC Semifinals with Win over No. 6 Navy, 8-6
BRONX, N.Y. -- The Bucknell University men's water polo team captured its first win of the season against Navy at the most opportune time, taking a hard-fought, 8-6 win over the Mids after Navy had bested the Bison twice in the regular season. The win was head coach John McBride's...
Women's Swim & Dive Leads Through First Day of Bucknell Invitational
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swim & dive team sits in first place following the first day of the 2022 Bucknell Invitational. The Bison collected 401 points and are trailed by Fordham (318), which is currently second in the eight-team field. Bucknell's day was highlighted by the 200...
Wrestling Posts Nine Placewinners at Annual Navy Classic
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell wrestling team competed at the annual Navy Classic on Saturday, and nine of the 20 Bison that attended ended up as placewinners. Darren Miller's runner-up finish at 141 pounds highlighted the day, and Kurt Phipps (133) was Bucknell's other top-3 finisher. Miller registered a...
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
Rare Chance At Intimate Performance With Music Legend in The Hudson Valley
A legendary singer and songwriter has announced the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories 2023 U.S. tour. This will be the 60th anniversary of his very first single release which took place with the Hollies. Fans Are Looking Forward To The Upcoming Tour And Release Of His New Album. According...
Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown
Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill
The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
Police: Man crashes into Wallkill CSD building
A Walden man who was trying to get away from an Ulster County Sheriff's deputy crashed his car into a telephone pole on Sunday, authorities said.
Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident
Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
