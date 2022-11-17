ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

bucknellbison.com

Women's Swim & Dive Takes First Place at 2022 Bucknell Invitational

Lewisburg, Pa. – — The Bison women's swim & dive team continued to excel at the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday and finished with 1,312 points to earn first place at the three-day event. The Bison, which led throughout the weekend, edged second-place Fordham (1,151.5) along with the rest of the eight-team field.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Back on the Road at Cornell Saturday

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend to face Cornell. The two teams have squared off 24 times since 1982, but this is the first meeting since 2014. Bucknell is looking to break into the win column for the first time this season.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Swim & Dive Leads Through First Day of Bucknell Invitational

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swim & dive team sits in first place following the first day of the 2022 Bucknell Invitational. The Bison collected 401 points and are trailed by Fordham (318), which is currently second in the eight-team field. Bucknell's day was highlighted by the 200...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Wrestling Posts Nine Placewinners at Annual Navy Classic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell wrestling team competed at the annual Navy Classic on Saturday, and nine of the 20 Bison that attended ended up as placewinners. Darren Miller's runner-up finish at 141 pounds highlighted the day, and Kurt Phipps (133) was Bucknell's other top-3 finisher. Miller registered a...
LEWISBURG, PA
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown

Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill

The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
WALLKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time

The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident

Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY

