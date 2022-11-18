Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Pioneers looking forward to their historic first season
BREWER – The Penobscot Pioneers are an aptly named high school hockey team. They will soon become the first girls high school team north of Winslow to ever play a game. And the history making players are ready to show the state what they’re made of. “We’ve been...
foxbangor.com
Black Bears entering crucial stretch after bye, looking to close 2022 strong
ORONO – After dropping their past five matchups, Maine men’s hockey welcomed their bye week this past week. “I think we used it for rest,” said junior forward Lynden Breen. “Tried to just focus on us, and what we can control, and how we can get better.”
foxbangor.com
Maine men’s hoops wins fourth straight contest, survives CCSU comeback on the road
NEW BRITAIN – Kellen Tynes and Gedi Juozapaitis combined for 45 points, as Maine men’s basketball held on for their fourth straight win, a 66-58 victory over Central Connecticut State on Wednesday. Maine came out of the gates hot, building a 34-30 lead with just over six minutes...
foxbangor.com
Black Bears get back in the win column over Northeastern behind Smith’s double-double
ORONO – After dropping their last two, Maine got back in the win column on Monday night with a 61-59 victory over Northeastern. Adrianna Smith led the Black Bears with 20 points and 12 rebounds, her first career double-double. The lead changed 13 times in the game, and Maine had contributions from several players.
foxbangor.com
Sweet Spot Opens
If you’ve been tasked with bringing dessert to thanksgiving but don’t know where to start. A new shop in Bangor may have just what you’re looking for. Sweet spot, a bakery that specializes in intricately frosted sugar cookies, opened at 663 Hogan road. It also has a...
foxbangor.com
UMO 3D Prints a House
ORONO — The University of Maine unveiled a new innovation in construction that could help solve Maine’s affordable housing crisis. “This pops us into the future. Pops us into an era of new and exciting innovation and production never before seen here in Maine, in this country or across the world,” says governor Janet Mills.
foxbangor.com
Hampden woman hits construction flagger
HAMPDEN — A construction flagger was injured Monday when he was hit by a driver who was apparently blinded by the sun. According to Hampden Deputy Police Chief Scott Webber, an 88-year-old Hampden woman was driving south on Maine Road North when she came upon a construction zone. The woman told police that she was blinded by the sun, didn’t see the flagger and hit him.
foxbangor.com
Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor
BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
foxbangor.com
The Lost Kitchen restaurant helps area farmers & growers
FREEDOM–The owner and chef of The Lost Kitchen restaurant in Freedom is using her talents and TV show to help out her neighbors and other communities that have been negatively impacted by the forever chemicals known as PFAS. Erin French has been able to successfully use her platform to...
foxbangor.com
Zoom discussion regarding Sears Island’s possible windfarm
SEARS ISLAND – An offshore wind farm may be coming to Sears Island in Searsport. Right now, the island is the largest undeveloped, uninhabited causeway accessible island on the Eastern coast of the United States. Tonight, The Sierra Club Maine is hosting a virtual community conversation about this possible...
foxbangor.com
Hermon pantry sees growing need
HERMON–Cars were lined up at the food pantry in Hermon on Monday. Samaritan’s incorporated operates a food pantry in the back of the Hermon Baptist Church every Monday at 11 a.m. The organization says it has seen the need in the community grow over the last few years.
foxbangor.com
Holiday tree arrives in Queen City
BANGOR–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas especially in downtown Bangor. Earlier this morning, the holiday tree arrived in West Market Square courtesy of Bangor resident Dan Sprague. He found the perfect Norway Spruce on the property of the Solstice Senior Living building in Bangor. With the...
foxbangor.com
Senior housing project under construction
BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
foxbangor.com
Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose
BANGOR — Monday 26-year-old Zachary Borg was sentenced to six years in prison with all but two years suspended for the overdose of his 11-month-old daughter, Isabella back in July after he left drugs throughout their home. “He’s a kid who ended up with a bad addiction,” said Raylynn...
