Skowhegan, ME

foxbangor.com

Penobscot Pioneers looking forward to their historic first season

BREWER – The Penobscot Pioneers are an aptly named high school hockey team. They will soon become the first girls high school team north of Winslow to ever play a game. And the history making players are ready to show the state what they’re made of. “We’ve been...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Sweet Spot Opens

If you’ve been tasked with bringing dessert to thanksgiving but don’t know where to start. A new shop in Bangor may have just what you’re looking for. Sweet spot, a bakery that specializes in intricately frosted sugar cookies, opened at 663 Hogan road. It also has a...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

UMO 3D Prints a House

ORONO — The University of Maine unveiled a new innovation in construction that could help solve Maine’s affordable housing crisis. “This pops us into the future. Pops us into an era of new and exciting innovation and production never before seen here in Maine, in this country or across the world,” says governor Janet Mills.
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Hampden woman hits construction flagger

HAMPDEN — A construction flagger was injured Monday when he was hit by a driver who was apparently blinded by the sun. According to Hampden Deputy Police Chief Scott Webber, an 88-year-old Hampden woman was driving south on Maine Road North when she came upon a construction zone. The woman told police that she was blinded by the sun, didn’t see the flagger and hit him.
HAMPDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor

BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

The Lost Kitchen restaurant helps area farmers & growers

FREEDOM–The owner and chef of The Lost Kitchen restaurant in Freedom is using her talents and TV show to help out her neighbors and other communities that have been negatively impacted by the forever chemicals known as PFAS. Erin French has been able to successfully use her platform to...
FREEDOM, ME
foxbangor.com

Zoom discussion regarding Sears Island’s possible windfarm

SEARS ISLAND – An offshore wind farm may be coming to Sears Island in Searsport. Right now, the island is the largest undeveloped, uninhabited causeway accessible island on the Eastern coast of the United States. Tonight, The Sierra Club Maine is hosting a virtual community conversation about this possible...
SEARSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Hermon pantry sees growing need

HERMON–Cars were lined up at the food pantry in Hermon on Monday. Samaritan’s incorporated operates a food pantry in the back of the Hermon Baptist Church every Monday at 11 a.m. The organization says it has seen the need in the community grow over the last few years.
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Holiday tree arrives in Queen City

BANGOR–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas especially in downtown Bangor. Earlier this morning, the holiday tree arrived in West Market Square courtesy of Bangor resident Dan Sprague. He found the perfect Norway Spruce on the property of the Solstice Senior Living building in Bangor. With the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Senior housing project under construction

BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose

BANGOR — Monday 26-year-old Zachary Borg was sentenced to six years in prison with all but two years suspended for the overdose of his 11-month-old daughter, Isabella back in July after he left drugs throughout their home. “He’s a kid who ended up with a bad addiction,” said Raylynn...
BANGOR, ME

