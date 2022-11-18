Not many have been better than Wisconsin's Owen Lindmark on faceoffs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Todd D. Milewski The Wisconsin State Journal (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 6 days ago

There hasn't been a lot stopping Owen Lindmark in the faceoff circle lately, but the University of Wisconsin men's hockey center finally met his match in practice Wednesday.

He leaned in for a faceoff and his stick snapped about a foot from the blade. It happened again the next time he tried to pull away the puck on a tie-up. The easiest way to lose a draw, it seems, is to have your equipment fail you.

But Lindmark's sticks and, more critically, his timing have been in good order over the Badgers' last six games entering a nonconference series Friday and Saturday against Lindenwood at the Kohl Center.

He won 14 consecutive faceoffs during last weekend's sweep of Long Island, a stretch that ran from the end of the second period Friday through the first period Saturday, against five different opponents.

"I feel like I'm getting in a really good rhythm," Lindmark said. "It helps because any time your team has the puck more than the other team, that's just going to create more chances and more opportunities to score."

Lindmark has won 70% of his faceoffs over the last six games and 77% last weekend against Long Island. The last series was a good one for the Badgers as a whole; they won 67%, with Brock Caufield at 73%.

The 63% success rate that Lindmark has posted so far is third nationally among players who have taken at least 150 faceoffs.

That specific skill is something that the Badgers missed when Lindmark was out for the final 21 games last season. He has been one of UW's best in the circle since he joined the team in 2019, but injuries last year and the recovery early this season hampered his abilities.

Lindmark had three surgeries in a six-month span, starting with one before the 2021-22 season to repair an adductor muscle. He shut down things last December with hip injuries that needed work in January and February.

That left him with a lot of rehab before this season.

"The focus of the summer was not only that the body felt right but ramping it up," Lindmark said. "Because there's only so much time you have and you can't just lollygag it around."

Any faceoff technique involves a level of power and agility, but Lindmark's depends more on timing. So being off the ice for so long and away from competitive draws initially made his return a struggle on knowing when to get his stick down to beat the other player.

He still had a winning record over UW's first six games, but a series at Minnesota Duluth to end the stretch showed that he wasn't quite back to being himself. He went 19-23 in those two games and lost his last nine faceoffs on the penalty kill.

Draws when a team is down a player are critical in eating up time. Lindmark has won 17 of 28 on the penalty kill, including nine of 11 against Long Island, since that Duluth series.

"The more faceoffs you win, the better because it frustrates their skill guys," Lindmark said. "As a PK, that's what we want: to frustrate them and to build momentum as a team."

Badgers coach Tony Granato said Lindmark is trying to prove that he can go beyond being the first penalty killer off the bench and a solid contributor in the faceoff circle.

"He's got to be hard to play against," Granato said. "He's got to frustrate the other team's skilled players. So there's been a little bit more abrasiveness and intensity to his compete level against the other team's top players."

A pairing with freshman Jack Horbach in both 5-on-5 situations and the penalty kill has been consistent for the Badgers this season.

"You can argue that they may be our most valuable players up to this point," Granato said. "They've just been reliable."

UW (4-8) is sixth nationally in faceoffs at 55% as it starts a second straight series against one of the newest Division I teams. Long Island started its program in 2020 and Lindenwood (4-8) is in its first season.

The Lions have lost 57% of their faceoffs, so there may be an opportunity for Lindmark to continue the roll he has been on.

"I'd say I'm really starting to get more comfortable," he said. "Not saying I wasn't comfortable, but the more reps you get, the better you're going to feel. Obviously I've had some time to do that and now it's time to go. It's time to ramp it up and hopefully start scoring some in addition to the defensive aspect I bring to the team."

