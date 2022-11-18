ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crawfish Boxes

An Astros’ Cuban dilemma: Yuli Gurriel or José Abreu?

The Astros don’t have a first baseman for 2023. After the World Series, Yuli Gurriel became a free agent, leaving a huge hole at first base. In the next few weeks or months, the Astros front office must decide what to do. Fortunately, there have been some clues for us outside their thinking.
Oops! All Astros: Josh James

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear at any level of the Houston Astros system in 2022. Josh James is a six-foot-three, 234 lb. right-handed pitcher from Hollywood, FL. Born on March 8, 1993, he was drafted by the Astros in 2014, with their 34th round selection. Taken off the board 1,006th overall, James was the fourth of now five players taken at that spot to make it to the majors. Craig Kimbrel leads the fraternity with a 21.8 WAR.
