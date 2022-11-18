The 2022 American Music Awards were held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 November).The ceremony was hosted by American TV personality Wayne Brady.Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.Other top awardees were Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and Coldplay.The star-studded ceremony saw performances from P!NK, Cardi B, Anitta and Missy Elliot.New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single “Boyfriend”.The AMA nominees were based on...

