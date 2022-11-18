ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD K9 helps catch 16-year-old who ran from alleged burglary

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the 300 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. At the scene, officers found...
OGDEN, KS
kggfradio.com

Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored

Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
kttn.com

Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy