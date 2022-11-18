Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Second man charged in Kansas stabbing; just sentenced in Missouri shooting
Prosecutors charged a second man, 25-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murray, with murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam.
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
1 adult transported, 2 dogs perish in Kansas Avenue fire
One adult was transported to an area hospital, and two dogs perished in an early morning fire on Kansas Avenue.
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
KCKPD looking for suspect vehicle from May homicide
Months after a homicide in KCK, the police department released images of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public's help in finding it.
Kan. county to fund search of decades of police detective's cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor's office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit...
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
Affidavit reveals witness testimony of argument that ended with a Topeka man shot in the neck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recently released affidavit from the Topeka Police Department details witness testimony related to a man who was shot and killed earlier this year. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka was shot and killed on July 17 in Central Topeka. Police identified the primary suspect in the case as Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35 […]
KC hit-and-run suspect shot at friends’ vehicle before Kansas arrest: officials
A 19-year-old Kansas City hit-and-run suspect is now accused of firing multiple times at a vehicle on a Linn County highway.
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri.
RCPD K9 helps catch 16-year-old who ran from alleged burglary
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the 300 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. At the scene, officers found...
Kansas man indicted after leading law enforcement on high-speed motorcycle chase, tased 3 times
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across state lines in October. The U.S. Department of Justice reports Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, of Galena, Kansas, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a […]
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0