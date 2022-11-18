The city of Warsaw has announced the final week for loose leaf pick-up. Leaves can be raked to the curb or alley (not in the street) by 7 a.m. and the leaf crews will pick them up on your regular trash day the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, weather permitting. This will be the final loose leaf pick-up. The city will continue to pick-up leaves that are bagged in paper lawn waste bags or in boxes throughout the year on your regular trash day.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO