Triton Hold On To Narrow Win Over NorthWood
It wasn’t pretty at times, especially down the stretch, but the Triton Trojans girls basketball team hung tough and executed when it mattered most to escape from a nonconference matchup against NorthWood with a 41-40 win at the Trojan Trench. While it was another great night for junior Addyson...
Second-Half Surge Powers Fairfield Past Wawasee In Opener
SYRACUSE — Fairfield seized momentum in the second half and beat Wawasee in 74-65 Tuesday, Nov. 22 in season-opening non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee. The Falcons took a three-point lead into halftime, lengthened it to 14 in the third quarter and did not let the Warriors get closer than eight in the fourth quarter.
Valley FFA Competes In Invitationals
The Tippecanoe Valley FFA Chapter competed in both the Triton and Northwestern Invitationals over the last few weeks and both the Senior Forestry Team and the Junior Entomology Team won both competitions. The Forestry team had to identify leaves, seeds, woods and diseases as well as taking a written test...
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller, 46, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Connie Solina
SYRACUSE – Connie Solina, 77, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Derek A. Wray
Derek A. Wray, 33, of Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Derek was born in Warsaw on Sept. 21, 1989, the son of Christopher and Barbara Long Wray. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School with the Class of ’08 and earned his degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne.
Kent McCullough
NORTH MANCHESTER – Kent McCullough, 44, South Whitley, died Nov. 20, 2022, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, from injuries sustained from an accident on Oct. 10, 2022. Kent was born in Logansport on Nov. 22, 1977, to Earl McCullough and Shirley Lawson...
40+ Grace Students Volunteer Through Lunch Buddy Program
WINONA LAKE — On any given week, more than 40 Grace College students can be found walking across campus to meet with their “buddies” at Jefferson Elementary School. Grace students of all majors volunteer their time each week to invest in young lives during their lunch and recess time at school. These buddy relationships are the result of an organic effort for the college to “love thy neighbor.”
North Manchester UMC To Hold Cantata
NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester United Methodist Church, 306 E. Second St., North Manchester, will be hosting the free Christmas Cantata “Forever God Is With Us” on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the church. Music will be song by the Chancel Choir, composed by Marty...
Kosciusko Co. Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
The Salvation Army Advisory Board met Nov. 15 and, prior to their meeting, presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award. This year’s recipient was Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth president of Grace College and Seminary and currently senior adviser. His career in higher education spans over...
Shirley Ann Williams
NORTH MANCHESTER – Shirley Ann Williams, 85, North Manchester, died Nov. 22, 2022. Shirley was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Bryan, Ohio, to Arlo Severence and Martha Moog Bowers. Shirley married Jack J. Williams on Feb. 9, 1957. Family and friends may call Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m....
Ruth Hazel
Ruth Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Family Sponsors Sought For Tippecanoe Valley Miracle Trees
AKRON – Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation through the Miracle Tree program. On Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library...
North Webster Council Gives Nod To Trail Grant Application
NORTH WEBSTER – North Webster Town Council approved applying for an grant for a proposed trail, pending on funding for a supplement for the application. Beth Johnson, business development representative for USI Consultants, said she believes in 2020 USI did a feasibility study for a trail from the northern town limits of North Webster to Wawasee Middle School. Now, USI is helping getting grant assistance to get the project started and built.
Betty Webb
Betty Webb, age 86, of Warsaw, passed away in the early morning hours at Miller's Merry Manor on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Born on Sept. 24, 1936, Betty was the daughter of William and Zura Loy. She was a graduate of Elwood High School and attended cosmetology school. She was married to Dallas Webb in 1956 and shared more than thirty years with him before his passing in August of 1986.
‘A Country Christmas’ Part Of Many Residents’ Holiday Tradition
People have their own set of traditions when it comes to Christmas, and for many in the Warsaw community, that has come to include the “A Country Christmas” concert benefitting Toys For Tots. The free event with Gospel country singer Susie McEntire and guest Grammy-winning country music singer...
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
Final Week For Loose Leak Pick-Up
The city of Warsaw has announced the final week for loose leaf pick-up. Leaves can be raked to the curb or alley (not in the street) by 7 a.m. and the leaf crews will pick them up on your regular trash day the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, weather permitting. This will be the final loose leaf pick-up. The city will continue to pick-up leaves that are bagged in paper lawn waste bags or in boxes throughout the year on your regular trash day.
KLA Cadets Learn About Philanthropy In Kosciusko County
The latest Kosciusko Leadership Academy session was at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. On Nov. 15, KLA cadets got an overview of philanthropy in Kosciusko County from CEO Stephanie Overbey at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation (KCCF). Rich Haddad, president and CEO of K21 Health Foundation, spoke about the role of a private foundation in philanthropy, according to a news release from KLA.
