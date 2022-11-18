Read full article on original website
Second-Half Surge Powers Fairfield Past Wawasee In Opener
SYRACUSE — Fairfield seized momentum in the second half and beat Wawasee in 74-65 Tuesday, Nov. 22 in season-opening non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee. The Falcons took a three-point lead into halftime, lengthened it to 14 in the third quarter and did not let the Warriors get closer than eight in the fourth quarter.
#OwenStrong: How tragedy inspired a storybook season for Carroll Football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Goofball. Competitor. A great teammate. Those are just some of the many words teammates and coaches use to describe their late Carroll Charger quarterback, Owen Scheele. In June, Carroll High School’s #13 passed away after his battle with leukemia. His death...
WCHS Select Theatre Wins At Regionals, Moves On To State
Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre’s production of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer came in first place Saturday at the Indiana Thespian Regional Conference. They also were awarded Best Technical, Best Ensemble, Best Lead Actor with Hailey Hershberger as Angela, Best Lead Actor with Edward...
Valley FFA Competes In Invitationals
The Tippecanoe Valley FFA Chapter competed in both the Triton and Northwestern Invitationals over the last few weeks and both the Senior Forestry Team and the Junior Entomology Team won both competitions. The Forestry team had to identify leaves, seeds, woods and diseases as well as taking a written test...
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana
South Bend Cubs owner teases exciting news, new standard in 2023
There’s a tease about the future from South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin. It’s part of a Thanksgiving video he’s released, where he expresses his gratefulness for the fans who support the Cubs, as well as the team, which has earned it’s second championship since 2019.
New Mishawaka sports complex funding
A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller, 46, Syracuse, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
No Injuries In Saturday's Two-Vehicle Accident
No one was injured during Saturday’s two-vehicle accident on Armstrong Road, 30 feet south of North CR 200E, Leesburg. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Criselda D. Bumbaugh, 65, EMS D22A Lane, Syracuse, was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry south of North CR 200E in the area of East Armstrong Road when she stopped at a stop sign. She said she did not see a 2005 Ford F15 driven by Trisha L. Lursen, 30, West CR 200S, Warsaw, and entered the intersection.
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
Final Week For Loose Leak Pick-Up
The city of Warsaw has announced the final week for loose leaf pick-up. Leaves can be raked to the curb or alley (not in the street) by 7 a.m. and the leaf crews will pick them up on your regular trash day the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, weather permitting. This will be the final loose leaf pick-up. The city will continue to pick-up leaves that are bagged in paper lawn waste bags or in boxes throughout the year on your regular trash day.
Joy Renier
Joy Renier, 91, Winona Lake, died Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Valley School Board Approves Donations
MENTONE – The Tippecanoe Valley School Board approved a donation for middle school business and careers education enrichment Monday. Lori Tilden-Geiger, director of marketing, public relations and grants at Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, said the $799 grant is to get more enrichment materials so students can be more engaged in the program. She said the mission is to reach out to students earlier about their options, whether they’re on a career or college path. The curriculum will be engaging and project based, she said.
Leland Dwight Farringer
NORTH MANCHESTER – Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927, near Lena, Ill., to Roy D. and Lula L. Lutz Farringer. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950, at the Poplar Grove...
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
