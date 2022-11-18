Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Community-Based Organizations React to Newly-Elected District Attorney
Oakland, CA – On November 18, the Alameda County Department of Elections confirmed Pamela Price captured 53% of the votes for district attorney to replace incumbent Nancy O’Malley. It was the first time in 37 years Alameda County held an open election for district attorney. Price, a longtime...
sfstandard.com
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
theburlingameb.org
Why is hate speech a part of Burlingame’s vocabulary?
On the morning of Nov. 17, staff found posters promoting anti-Semitism, white power, Adolf Hitler and the Aryan Freedom Network on campus. The news came less than a month after threatening, hateful graffiti was reported for the second time in a boys’ bathroom. In an effort to report on...
calmatters.network
Jonsen declares victory in sheriff's race, but Jensen doesn't concede
Former Palo Alto police Chief Robert “Bob” Jonsen declared victory in a tight race with Kevin Jensen for Santa Clara County sheriff on Friday evening, but Jensen said he isn’t conceding yet. The recent ballot count continues to hold in Jonsen’s favor. He has 6,842 more votes...
eastcountytoday.net
Torres-Walker Has 5 Vote Lead Over Motts in Antioch District 1 Race
34.35% – Tamisha Torres-Walker (1,454) 34.23% – Joy Motts (1,449) 31.42% – Diane Gibson-Gray (1,330) Torres-Walker extended her lead, which was at 2 votes, to now 5-votes. Contra Costa County Elections reminds residents that “ballot harvesting” is legal under state law and did confirm 14 people are...
sfstandard.com
Labor Pains: Union Groups Couldn’t Sway SF Voters This November
In progressive San Francisco, you can count on organized labor to routinely achieve political wins. But this year was more of a mixed bag for unions, with two labor-endorsed supervisor candidates losing their races along with some consequential ballot questions. The labor losses coincide with a restless electorate that’s increasingly...
Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor
OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly
Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
sfstandard.com
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
oc-breeze.com
Richmond man indicted in connection with attempted kidnapping and assault at Pelosi residence
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Richmond man with assault and attempted kidnapping in connection with the break in at the Pelosi residence on Oct. 28 in San Francisco. The indictment supersedes the federal criminal complaint filed on Oct. 31. According to the indictment, David DePape, 42,...
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
KTVU FOX 2
California DOJ probes Oakland school district over closures, potential civil rights violations
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Department of Justice is probing the Oakland Unified School District over potential violations of student's civil rights, amid school closures and mergers. The district has already shuttered two schools and is set to close at least five others by the end of next school year....
Spike in concealed carry applications forces East Bay sheriff’s office to hire additional staff
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department. “Since the Supreme Court […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Robbed, Assaulted With Pistol During Date With Woman He Met on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
sfstandard.com
Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules
The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...
