sfstandard.com

Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch

A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
BAKER, CA
theburlingameb.org

Why is hate speech a part of Burlingame’s vocabulary?

On the morning of Nov. 17, staff found posters promoting anti-Semitism, white power, Adolf Hitler and the Aryan Freedom Network on campus. The news came less than a month after threatening, hateful graffiti was reported for the second time in a boys’ bathroom. In an effort to report on...
BURLINGAME, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Torres-Walker Has 5 Vote Lead Over Motts in Antioch District 1 Race

34.35% – Tamisha Torres-Walker (1,454) 34.23% – Joy Motts (1,449) 31.42% – Diane Gibson-Gray (1,330) Torres-Walker extended her lead, which was at 2 votes, to now 5-votes. Contra Costa County Elections reminds residents that “ballot harvesting” is legal under state law and did confirm 14 people are...
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

Labor Pains: Union Groups Couldn’t Sway SF Voters This November

In progressive San Francisco, you can count on organized labor to routinely achieve political wins. But this year was more of a mixed bag for unions, with two labor-endorsed supervisor candidates losing their races along with some consequential ballot questions. The labor losses coincide with a restless electorate that’s increasingly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor

OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
OAKLAND, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit

An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
STANDARD, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
KRON4 News

Spike in concealed carry applications forces East Bay sheriff’s office to hire additional staff

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department. “Since the Supreme Court […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Syringes and Pipes at Downtown SF Whole Foods Force New Bathroom Rules

The bathroom at a Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods is now only open to customers after syringes and drug pipes were found inside. From now on, visitors must show security guards a receipt before they can use the bathroom. Customers will then be given a QR code for entry. The...

