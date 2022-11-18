Read full article on original website
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
WASHINGTON 62, FRESNO STATE 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Isitua, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 20 (Baker 6, Campbell 4, Whitaker 3, Yap 3, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Moore). Steals: 5 (Baker, Campbell, Isitua, Whitaker, Yap).
UC SANTA BARBARA 89, NORTH ALABAMA 71
Percentages: FG .483, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ortiz 3-7, Brown 1-2, Howell 1-4, Braster 0-1, Lane 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrest 2). Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 2, Lane 2, Forrest, Howell, Nelson, Ortiz, Soucie). Steals: 5 (Braster, Howell, Kuhl, Lane, Ortiz). Technical Fouls:...
No. 9 Arkansas 78, San Diego St. 74, OT
SAN DIEGO ST. (4-2) Ke.Johnson 4-6 2-3 10, Mensah 1-2 0-0 2, Bradley 9-20 4-5 23, Butler 3-9 3-5 9, Trammell 5-13 2-2 13, Arop 3-3 1-2 7, Parrish 0-4 2-2 2, Seiko 0-1 2-2 2, LeDee 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 27-62 18-23 74. Halftime_San Diego St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas...
Detroit 125, Utah 116
Percentages: FG .494, FT .926. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Knox II 6-8, Burks 4-6, Bogdanovic 1-3, Livers 1-3, Ivey 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Duren 2). Turnovers: 7 (Bogdanovic, Diallo, Duren, Hayes, Ivey, Knox II, Livers). Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Diallo 2,...
NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53
Percentages: FG .350, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Zidek 1-6, Moore 0-1, Deng 0-2, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: 17 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Moore 4, Mitchell 2, Coulibaly, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Lewis,...
UNLV 71, MINNESOTA 62
Percentages: FG .368, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Carrington 3-8, Battle 3-11, Cooper 1-2, Garcia 1-3, Henley 1-6, Thompson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henley). Turnovers: 17 (Cooper 5, Garcia 5, Henley 4, Payne 2, Ola-Joseph). Steals: 4 (Cooper 2, Garcia 2). Technical Fouls:...
SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan's...
UTEP 68, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 67, OT
Percentages: FG .391, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 17 (Higgins 5, Collum 2, Gaskin 2, Hunter 2, Kancleris 2, McGhee 2, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 8 (Collum 2,...
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
Wake Forest routs winless South Carolina State 105-71
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State on Wednesday night. Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at...
Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament's Beach Division on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games.
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
Golden State 124, L.A. Clippers 107
Percentages: FG .453, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mann 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jackson 1-3, Covington 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Batum 0-2, Wall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Zubac). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Wall 3, Coffey 2, Mann 2, Powell 2, Covington,...
No. 9 Arkansas edges No. 17 San Diego State in OT in Maui tourney
Trevor Bazile scored 20 points and No. 9 Arkansas forced overtime with a buzzer-beating basket then held off No. 17
KHSAA football state semifinal matchups
CLASS 1A Newport Central Catholic at Pikeville - 7:00 PM Holy Cross (Louisville) at Raceland - 7:30 PM
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
