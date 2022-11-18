Read full article on original website
Light Up the Berkshires in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays.
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's no better time to show the Berkshires and the rest of the world how much you love the holiday season. Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows are ready to light up our Berkshire County streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.
WBEC AM
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
WBEC AM
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in The Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MA Residents: Avoid These Troubled Travel Areas On Turkey Day
Triple A predicts that over 54 and a half million people will travel at least 50 miles or more during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. That is over a one and a half percent increase since last year. even though gas prices are inching higher, that is not stopping drivers from heading to their impending destinations.
Massachusetts’ Most Common Street Names May Surprise You
I suppose our "Miracle On 34th Street" conversation the other day on the radio got my mind wondering about just how many number streets there are in the country, let alone Massachusetts. What goes into a street name anyway? Nature? Colors? Numbers? First or last names of people? Yes, all...
2 Opportunities at a Free Thanksgiving Meal Await You in the Southern Berkshires
Berkshire County is definitely a prime place to celebrate Thanksgiving. Think about it. The Berkshire community comes together and is there for one another when times are tough. We look out for one another and appreciate each other's company. The term for this as coined by State Representative Smitty Pignatelli is "Be Berkshire" and we certainly are.
How Do Massachusetts Gas Prices Look Going Into Thanksgiving?
The holiday season is upon us, and that means there is plenty of traveling that will be taking place over the course of the next month and a half. So, as we head into Thanksgiving, how does Massachusetts look when it comes to our gas prices? Especially compared to the rest of the country?
TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast
As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic
Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
Berkshire County’s Great Radio Online Auction is Coming Soon
It's coming! Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction begins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. and goes through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. You can preview items right here. Once again the auction will be online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
This Christmas Light Event Is a Must-See in Massachusetts!
With temperatures starting to drop and the leaves almost fully off the trees, it's just another sign that Jolly Old Saint Nick is around the corner. Christmas music is starting to be heard in the stores, and not to mention a select number of radio stations already spinning Christmas tunes including our sister station in Albany NY. 103.9 The Breeze.
With Snow On The Way, Pittsfield Has Free Sand And Salt For Residents
November came in like a lamb and looks to go out like a lion. I mean, we'll see how the month rounds out, but snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night: Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
Jae’s At the Hilton Announces Another New Restaurant in the Berkshires
If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Here’s The Info You Need, Berkshire County! The Best Stores To Shop At On Black Friday
It's almost here, Berkshire County! The dilemma that faces millions of holiday shoppers every year. Black Friday. So many deals and only one day to take full advantage of them all. What do you do? Where do you go??? Do you just hit 1, 2, maybe 3 stores and try...
This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved
This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
