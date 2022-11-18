ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

Light Up the Berkshires in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's no better time to show the Berkshires and the rest of the world how much you love the holiday season. Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows are ready to light up our Berkshire County streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in The Massachusetts?

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast

As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic

Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Berkshire County’s Great Radio Online Auction is Coming Soon

It's coming! Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction begins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. and goes through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. You can preview items right here. Once again the auction will be online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.
WBEC AM

Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild

The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
BECKET, MA
WBEC AM

This Christmas Light Event Is a Must-See in Massachusetts!

With temperatures starting to drop and the leaves almost fully off the trees, it's just another sign that Jolly Old Saint Nick is around the corner. Christmas music is starting to be heard in the stores, and not to mention a select number of radio stations already spinning Christmas tunes including our sister station in Albany NY. 103.9 The Breeze.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

With Snow On The Way, Pittsfield Has Free Sand And Salt For Residents

November came in like a lamb and looks to go out like a lion. I mean, we'll see how the month rounds out, but snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night: Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved

This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy