Suspended Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students in school bathroom released with conditions

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A suspended Sun Prairie Area School District teacher accused of recording students in a school bathroom has been released from custody with numerous conditions as his case plays out in federal court.

Matthew Quaglieri has pleaded not guilty to three federal child pornography cases after he allegedly used an iPad to record students in the bathroom of Prairie View Middle School where he taught. In announcing Quaglieri’s arrest last month, the district said he was being suspended amid an investigation.

RELATED: Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students in school bathroom faces federal charges

Federal court records show Quaglieri was granted release following a hearing on Thursday. As conditions of his release, he will be required to remain at a home in southeastern Wisconsin at all times, submit to GPS monitoring and take part in mental health and/or sex offender assessment, treatment and counseling, among other conditions.

Quaglieri will also not be allowed to own, possess or operate any internet-connected devices without pre-approval.

A status/scheduling conference in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.