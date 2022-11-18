ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Oppo Black Friday phone deals: big discounts on great handsets

By Mike Lowe
Looking to buy one of the best Android phones going? Well, you'd be in luck, as Oppo has announced its Black Friday deals on a huge swathe of its phones – and there are some real bargains in among the mix.

To save you having to sift through the full set, however, I've compiled the best deals on these Oppo phones into a neat list below, so you can learn about the handsets available, the degree of discount, and figure out which might be the purchase for you.

With price savings from £120 up to £500 off the typical recommended prices, you'll be able to find an Oppo Find X5 or X5 Pro , Oppo Find X3 Pro or X3 Neo , or Oppo Reno 8 for a cut of the usual cost. Take a look below at the offers available from now, 18 November, through until 29 November...

Oppo Find X3 Neo: was £599 , now £249

The lowest price offering on this list, there's a mega £350 of savings on 2021's sub-flagship device. It's a 6.7-inch display device with 90Hz refresh rate, a decent processor (Snapdragon 865) and top drawer cameras too. If you're not looking for the latest flagship or the fanciest design it's a savvy buy.

Oppo Find X3 Pro: was £949 , now £449

Preceding the Neo (above), the X3 Pro was a real turning point for Oppo: it established the company's flagship design dominance and top-tier cameras. At launch it was pricey. Now? Not so much! There's £500 off the original price, so if you don't want the newer X5 Pro (below) then this X3 Pro is a great Black Friday deal.

Oppo Find X5: was £749 , now £499

The slightly smaller of this series, the X5's 6.55-inch screen is a little more palm-friendly than the 6.7-inch of the X5 Pro (above). It's just as powerful, though, with Snapdragon 888 at its heart, and a familiar and great-looking design. There's £250 off too, making it a Black Friday bargain.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro: was £599 , now £479

In our review we called this one a "reliable smartphone with plenty of power". It's not fully waterproof, but then it's a more mid-tier Android phone anyway (the MediaTek Dimensity 9100 suggests that). Still, with £120 off the list price, it's an attractive offering if you don't want a flagship (although those Find X3 deals above are impossible to ignore, I must say...)

