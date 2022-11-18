Read full article on original website
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album Announced: Listen to the New Song “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Animal Collective Play Rare Pavement Bootlegs in NTS Radio Mix: Listen
For the past few years, Animal Collective’s Geologist (aka Brian Weitz) has hosted a monthly show on NTS Radio called The O’Brien System. The freeform radio show features an eclectic assortment of experimental music about which Weitz is excited, and, for the latest episode, he teamed up with his bandmate Avey Tare (aka Dave Portner) to revisit their love for one particular band: Pavement.
Weyes Blood Shares New Song “God Turn Me Into a Flower”: Listen
Weyes Blood has shared a new song called “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” The latest single from her forthcoming LP, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, the track features Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) on synthesizer. Check it out below. Weyes Blood has previously shared videos...
Brockhampton Releasing Another New Album, TM, Tonight
Back in April, Brockhampton announced at Coachella that they were going on hiatus and would release a final album later in the year. That record, The Family, was formally announced in October and came out, as planned, today. Now, Brockhampton have announced one more album, TM, which is set to arrive tonight. It comprises shelved recordings from their 2021 sessions in Ojai, California, which bandmember Matt Champion has executive produced to completion, in what a press release describes as a “parting gift” to fans. Kevin Abstract shared a note on the group’s conclusion, which you can read in full below.
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott Share New Song “Down in Atlanta”: Listen
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have shared their new song “Down in Atlanta.” The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. Check out the new track below. The multi-day...
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen
Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced Does Spring Hide Its Joy, a new album with cellist Lucy Railton and electric guitarist and Sunn O))) member Stephen O’Malley. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2.3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check out the new track below.
Watch Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, and Ari Lennox Perform Lionel Richie Tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards
The 2022 American Music Awards took place tonight (November 20) at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, and others took the stage to perform a medley of hits by Lionel Richie, who received this year’s AMA Icon Award. Wonder and Puth took turns playing various songs by Richie and the Commodores in the style of dueling pianos, including “Brick House,” “Easy,” “All Night Long (All Night),” and “Say You, Say Me.” The tribute ended with Lennox, Smokey Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, Yola, and others joining them onstage for “We Are the World.” Check out the performance below.
Sufjan Stevens Joins Rosie Thomas for New Christmas Song “We Should Be Together”: Listen
Rosie Thomas has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new Christmas song. The artists made “We Should Be Together” with Thomas’ husband, the folk musician Jeff Shoop. It follows Thomas’ 2008 holiday album A Very Rosie Christmas and Stevens’ Christmas efforts Songs for Christmas and Silver & Gold. Listen below and head to Bandcamp where Thomas is selling editions of the necklace featured on the single artwork.
Ab-Soul Announces New Album Herbert, Shares Video: Watch
Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Ab-Soul has announced a new album: Herbert is due out December 16. In addition to the recent single “Do Better,” the album will also include a new Sounwave-produced song called “Gang’Nem,” which features Fre$h and arrives with its own new music video. The visual was shot in the rapper’s native Carson, California, and depicts him rapping in various settings around town. Check it out below.
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Wizkid Performs “Money & Love” on Fallon: Watch
Wizkid was the musical guest on the latest episode ofThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Nigerian vocalist performed his song “Money & Love” from his latest album More Love, Less Ego. Watch his performance below. More Love, Less Ego is the fifth studio album from Wizkid. It’s...
“Contingency Song”
Jane Remover’s “Contingency Song” has the liminal atmosphere of an airport terminal, full of beeping and whirring, people who never stop moving around you but won’t look directly at your face. Since their 2021 breakout album frailty, the 19-year-old artist has ventured further into shoegaze and drone music to explore dread and stagnation; the gloomy, six-plus-minute “Contingency Song,” the longest of any of their tracks, continues this trend. Incorporated into its grinding hum is what sounds like slowed-down sirens and whistling wind. As its gloomy climate grows in harshness, Jane shuts down over a destructive relationship: “I pour the boiling water on my hand/I still feel enough to touch myself,” they croon, the image of self-harm echoing lines from an old Laura Les song (“I just held a candle to my fingers/Smell it on my clothes 'cause flesh lingers”). The pulverizing noise soon eclipses them, squealing and churning until a sense of resignation begins to close in.
Danny Elfman Shares Song From New Netflix Movie White Noise: Listen
Danny Elfman has shared the first song from his score for White Noise. Listen to “Duel Lecture” below (via Variety). Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel arrives on Netflix on December 30 after a limited theatrical run from November 25. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000 are among the stars. The first trailer came out in August.
The 15 Best Music Books of 2022
Lavishing sustained attention on music is one way to show that you love it – here at Pitchfork, where we are perhaps a little biased, it is our favorite way – and each year brings a flood of great new music books giving the opportunity to do just that. The best music books, whether they are history, cultural criticism, memoir, or some hybrid of all three, give you new ears with which to listen. What follows is a list of favorites from 2022, picked by Pitchfork staffers and contributors. (If a few of the entries seem familiar, that’s because they are excerpted from past Book Club entries.) Happy reading!
Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine”: Listen
Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of the Handsome Family’s Christmas song “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the single will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The single features fiddle, whistling, and vocals from Andrew Bird, as well as vocals from organist Ethan Gruska, guitarist Harrison Whitford, and actor Paul Mescal. Hear Bridgers’ take on “So Much Wine” below.
Listen to BabyDrill’s “Next To Go”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. BabyDrill’s Drill Season could provoke night terrors. It’s almost as if pushing play on the emerging Atlanta rapper’s mixtape will make the streetlights start to flicker and the wind knock on your bedroom window. A lot of this is due to the eerie production, especially the handful of beats produced by Whatitdoflip. His beats on Drill Season are mind-blowingly good, evoking the sinister brashness of Lex Luger and Mike Will Made-It’s knack for jam-packing beats with supernatural-seeming background noises. “Next To Go” feels like it pulls directly from these two influences as the cinematic opening transitions to a middle section as subtle and unsettling as a ghost fiddling your doorknobs. It’s a star-turn, for sure.
