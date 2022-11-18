Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Georgia fans mock Tennessee mercilessly for losing to South Carolina
Georgia Bulldogs fans poked fun at the Tennessee Volunteers after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia Bulldogs had an SEC Championship Game berth all secured prior to Week 12 of the season. That happened after they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in Week 10. Despite that, the Volunteers still had a chance to make the College Football Playoff. All they needed to do was win out in what was a winnable schedule.
Clemson ‘still at the top’ for North Carolina RB ahead of Clemson visit this weekend
A talented 2024 running back hailing from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley will be making the trip back up to Clemson for the Tigers' (...)
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early
Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Michigan coach on the Illinois win, injury concerns, and onto Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he came from a “locker room full of heroes” to his postgame press conference after his Michigan football team beat Illinois, 19-17, on Saturday at the Big House to stay undefeated. Perhaps the biggest hero of all was Jake Moody,...
Rucker: Vols' special season derailed in inexcusable debacle
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — With everything on this line, this. Against a team like that, this. Of all the ways it could end, this. A Tennessee football season that felt too good to be true proved to be just that Saturday night, when the fifth-ranked Vols self-immolated in a shocking, 63-38 loss to South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.
WATCH: Iowa commit Zach Lutmer talks state championship victory, fit with the Hawkeyes
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Iowa 2023 defensive back commit Zach Lutmer had 140 rushing yards and 225 total yards with four tackles in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's 10-7 class 2A state championship victory over Williamsburg. After the contest, 247Sports spoke with Lutmer about his performance, his senior season, and his fit...
UNC falls five spots in new AP Top 25 college football poll. Three ACC teams ranked
Three ACC teams are in the top 20 of this week’s AP poll. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 7 while Florida State is up to No. 16. The Tar Heels are now No. 18.
Dariq Whitehead thankful for former Duke basketball star's advice
Duke basketball has faced a similar situation countless times in recent years, with five-star newcomers missing weeks or, in the case of electric wing Dariq Whitehead this season, months of practice and workouts in the fall. Fortunately, Jon Scheyer, now in his first year as head coach of the No....
'He was everything you'd want a son to be:' Virginia and Woodland communities mourn Lavel Davis Jr.
When Woodland High School suits up for its playoff game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy, they will do so in memory of one of their own. On their helmets there will be two additional decals on Friday night, the Virginia logo and a paw print with the number 13 in the middle, Lavel Davis Jr.'s high school jersey number.
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State
Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
247Sports
Instant Analysis - Discussing USC's take down of UCLA 48-45 in an instant classic plus Lincoln Riley presser
The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans (10-1) faced off against No. 16 UCLA (8-3) Saturday night in the Rose Bowl. After another sluggish start for the Trojans, falling behind 14-0, Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Austin Jones and the rest of the USC offense caught fire scoring 48 points in the final three periods and the defense forced four turnovers including Korey Foreman's game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
Oddsmakers weigh in on Huskers-Hawkeyes
Nebraska will open the week before its final game of the season as almost a double-digit underdog to Iowa. Oddsmakers weighed in on the matchup on Sunday, opening the Hawkeyes as nine-point favorites against the Huskers. Nebraska fell 15-14 to Wisconsin as the Badgers scored the go-ahead touchdown with less...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0