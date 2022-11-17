Read full article on original website
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
thebrag.com
Michael Hutchence’s sister slams his ex for keeping his diagnosis a secret
In a new interview, Michael Hutchence’s sister has called out his ex Helena Christensen for keeping his family in the dark about his health. In a new interview, Michael Hutchence’s sister Tina criticised his former partner Helena Christensen for keeping his health diagnosis a secret from his friends and family, even when it was allegedly connected to his death.
