Children in Need 2022 is among tonight's TV highlights

On TV tonight, Pudsey Bear is back to help raise money for Children in Need 2022, BBC Four has a special evening lined up for Country Music fans and the Dalgliesh Mysteries rerun comes to an end ahead of series 2. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

Children In Need 2022 , from 7 pm, BBC One

Pudsey Bear has teamed up with all manner of celebs including fitness expert, Joe Wicks. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and Jason Manford are our hosts for a big night of fundraising fun. Amid all of those highly emotive video packages when we learn about the excellent work that Children in Need does all year round, we can look forward to some top treats. These include a children’s edition of Blankety Blank , a Repair Shop special, The Weakest Link with a unique Children in Need twist, kids taking over the controls of Graham Norton’s Big Red Chair, performances from Diversity, Lewis Capaldi and the BBC Children in Need Choir, and much, much more….

★★★★★ SP

The Dalgliesh Mysteries, 9 pm, Channel 5

Channel 5’s rerun of its adaptation of PD James’ Adam Dalgliesh books comes to an end tonight, but if you’ve enjoyed this series, there’s a second one due soon. Bertie Carvel is excellent as the contemplative, ‘less-is-more’ Inspector Dalgliesh, who in this 1970s-set feature-length drama is back in London, investigating two macabre deaths in a church in Paddington. It’s a grim introduction to the Met for DS Kate Miskin (Carlyss Peer), and she doesn’t exactly get a warm welcome from Masterson (Jeremy Irvine), whose laddish cockiness soon turns into something much more repellent.

★★★★ JP

Country Music Night, from 9 pm, BBC Four

Coverage from this year's CMA Awards is just part of the line-up tonight. (Image credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty)

It’s a bumper night for fans of country music: as well as airing highlights of the Country Music Awards (10.35 pm), held last week in Nashville, there are also two programmes in tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died in 2020. All in for The Gambler (9 pm) is a 2017 concert including performances from Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Rogers himself, while the 2014 film Cards on the Table (11.40 pm) charts the singer’s career. Finally, from 12.40 am, you can see three episodes of Ken Burns’ excellent documentary series Country Music .

★★★★ JP

Best box set on TV tonight

The Crown season 5 , Netflix

The Crown is finally back for its fifth season. (Image credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

The Queen and her family find themselves on the back foot as this lavish saga moves into the 1990s with a brand-new cast (including Imelda Staunton as the Queen) and plenty of royal drama. The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage hogs all the headlines, with Dominic West capturing our new King wonderfully, but the first episode of this 10-part series also sees him toying with the idea of ousting his mother. The show’s writer, Peter Morgan, handles the story with subtlety and skill, yet even the pulled punches can’t remove the edge from a story that resonates deeply in light of recent events.

★★★★★ SMA

Best film on TV tonight

Disenchanted , Disney Plus

Giselle faces a new villain: Malvina Monroe. (Image credit: Disney)

Fans of the charming fantasy romcom Enchanted starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will be delighted to finally have the chance to see this sequel courtesy of Disney+. Adams and Dempsey return as Giselle and Robert, who have now been married for 10 years, along with other original cast members Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Meanwhile, new addition Maya Rudolph clearly relishes playing a villainous type, who we suspect Giselle would do well to steer clear of…

★★★★ JP

Live Sport

Live Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final, 7 pm (k-o 7.30 pm), BBC Two

7 pm (k-o 7.30 pm), BBC Two Live EFL: Portsmouth vs Derby County, 7.30 pm (k-o 8 pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Soaps

Don't miss Children In Need on TV tonight, it's going to be packed full of fun!

