Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
NASDAQ

This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain

After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now

The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain and has set...
Footwear News

TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4

TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
NASDAQ

Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.

