Good Monday morning, Evanston. Heading into a holiday week, there are a few too many stories bringing a chill to our bones that have nothing to do with the weather: Two of them are the national rise in antisemitism and the rise in racism. On Sunday, in an event organized by the Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors of Second Baptist, Rabbi Andrea London of Beth Emet and Rabbi Rachel Weiss of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, about 100 people gathered to talk about steps to be taken. Photographer Richard Cahan took the above picture of the Second Baptist ensemble praying through song.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO