US News and World Report
Bankman-Fried's FTX, Senior Staff, Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $300 Million
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19 properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the past two years, official property records show. Separately, attorneys for FTX said on Tuesday that one of the company's...
Crypto assets worth $740M recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
A total of $740 million in assets have been recovered so far from the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
US News and World Report
Top Russian Official Warns of Possible Nuclear Accident at Zaporizhzhia
LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, following renewed shelling over the weekend. Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of shelling the facility for months since...
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
US News and World Report
China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
US News and World Report
FTC Likely to File Lawsuit to Block Microsoft Bid for Activision -Politico
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp's $69 billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the FTC's...
European shares struggle for direction as traders weigh rate outlook
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European stocks opened nearly flat on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes, with investors looking for fresh cues from the European Central Bank.
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Plans to Produce Flour From Russian Wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported. Last week, a deal was extended...
US News and World Report
U.S. Stands With Philippines Against Coercion in South China Sea - Harris
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) -Washington will stand by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday while visiting the Palawan island in the disputed waters. Aboard a Philippine coastguard vessel docked in the Puerto Princesa bay,...
US News and World Report
New Biden Rule Allows Socially Conscious Investing by Retirement Plans
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday reversed restrictions imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on retirement plans considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors such as climate change and racial justice when selecting investments. The Labor Department announced a final rule first proposed last year after Biden, a...
US News and World Report
Six States Urge U.S. Supreme Court to Keep Block on Biden Student Debt Relief
(Reuters) - Six states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt that they have argued exceeded his administration's authority. The states - Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina - filed...
Swedish central bank raises policy rate to 2.5%, will keep hiking
STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday to 2.5% and signalled it would tighten policy further next year.
US News and World Report
Nigeria Drills for Oil in New Field as Theft Erodes Earnings
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria on Tuesday began drilling oil and natural gas in the country’s northern region, anticipating a boost to the nation's finances even as the new energy supplies face the threat from theft and extremist activity. President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the drilling within Kolmani...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones apologized Thursday for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions. Protests erupted Tuesday in the...
US News and World Report
Pentagon Chief Raises Concern About Beijing's 'Dangerous' Behavior With Chinese Counterpart
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday emphasized the need to improve crisis communications during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart while raising concern about "increasingly dangerous" behavior by Chinese military aircraft. The roughly 90-minute meeting in Cambodia, described as "productive and professional" by a U.S. official,...
UN rights body considers new scrutiny of Iran amid protests
The U.N.'s top human rights body is holding a special session on Iran amid weeks of defiant protests and a police crackdown
US News and World Report
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
Explainer-How South Korea's trucker strike could paralyse critical supply chains
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The second mass strike by unionised truckers in South Korea in less than six months on Thursday has the potential to cripple supply chains in an export-driven economy which is the world's 10th-largest.
