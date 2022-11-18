Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
13 WHAM
No local applicants awarded NYS cannabis dispensary licenses
Rochester, N.Y. — New York state issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses Monday, a huge step in establishing a legal marketplace for recreational marijuana. However, none of the licenses were granted to local applicants. Because of a pending federal lawsuit, the state's Cannabis Control Board is unable to...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
13 WHAM
NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms
Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
13 WHAM
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation
Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
13 WHAM
Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge
Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
13 WHAM
Scott's Winter Outlook
How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
13 WHAM
Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week
Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
13 WHAM
Holy Childhood serves up Thanksgiving tradition in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A sweet holiday tradition is being served up, just in time for Thanksgiving. Holy Childhood's Special Touch Bakery hosted its annual pie pickup Tuesday. Our friends there make their fresh, famous pies ever year. "Everybody wants this tradition, and it is a little bit of a...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Blessing Bags
Greece, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Blessing Bag fundraiser, organized by the community group A Greater Purpose based out of Greece Athena High School. The goal is to make 100 bags filled with toiletries, small snacks and other necessities to donate to the House of Mercy.
13 WHAM
Bristol Mountain opens for 2022-2023 season
South Bristol, N.Y. — Bristol Mountain opened for its 58th season Tuesday morning. Near-freezing temperatures allowed the ski resort to begin making snow last week. During its first week of the season, Bristol Mountain will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sunday, though it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
13 WHAM
FEMA emergency declaration approved following historic snowstorm
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York state on Sunday night following the lake effect snowstorm that battered Western New York. The president’s action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that she would...
13 WHAM
Neighbors concerned about trash piling up along Hudson Avenue under Route 104
Rochester, N.Y. — Concerns are piling up about too much trash near a bridge on Hudson Avenue. Couches, clothes and litter are just some of the items found under the bridge, which carries Route 104 over Hudson Avenue. Arlene Berrios and her mother have owned a beauty salon nearby...
13 WHAM
NYS Department of Health offers cooking safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers of the importance of safe food preparation ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The Department encourages people to take proper food safety precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses. "We want to ensure that New Yorkers...
13 WHAM
Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season
Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
13 WHAM
Congregation shares stories of thankfulness at Thanksgiving time
Rochester, N.Y. — This is the season of Thanksgiving, and I am grateful I accepted the invitation of Pastor Anthony Saxton recently to experience his ministry at the Maplewood YMCA. "When we talk about good neighbors, they’re very very neighborly," Saxton said. Those who gathered there Saturday shared...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for those who care for others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) Monday night's Bright Spot shines on first responders and those who are grateful for what they do. HUB at Elite on Culver Road hosted a special luncheon to honor members of the Rochester Police and Fire departments. The adult day care clinic provided lunch, plaques, and gift...
13 WHAM
Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
13 WHAM
Local shoppers adjust to higher prices for Thanksgiving food items
Webster, N.Y. — It's more than a wobbly wheel on a grocery cart that's causing frustration for shoppers this holiday season. "Everything is so much more expensive," said Sheena Wiater, while shopping Monday at Hegedorns Market. "So much more expensive than in past years." A survey from the Farm...
