Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Holds Last Meeting With Current Members
The newly elected Board members will take the mantle at the next County Board Meeting, as many of the current members did not seek re-election, including County Board Chairman Jim Niemann. Niemann is one of 5 members total that did not seek re-election, and all of them used the end...
Effingham Radio
2022 Altamont High School Homecoming Court Announced
Next week is homecoming week at Altamont Community High School. Homecoming dress-up days for next week are Monday – No Mirror come as you are in PJs day Tuesday is school spirit day, Wednesday dress as a Twin Day, Thursday is students dress as teachers and teachers dress as students, Friday is dress as Adam Sandler day.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure For Next Week
The City of Effingham announced the following on their Facebook Page:. On Monday, November 28th through Wednesday, November 30th, Wabash Ave will be closed from Third St. to Fourth St.
Effingham Radio
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, IL. He was admitted to the Marion VA Medical Center on August 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring...
Effingham Radio
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson’s Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.
Effingham Radio
Details On Upcoming Christmas Events With Jodi Thoele Of Effingham Tourism Bureau
The Cromwell News Team hosted Jodi Thoele of the Effingham Tourism Bureau today, and Jodi gave more information on upcoming Christmas events in Effingham for the holiday season. The first event starts tomorrow with the “Walkthrough in Lights.”. She then gave details on the annual Wonderland in Lights going...
Effingham Radio
Anna M. Sparling, 86
Anna M. Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29th at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Friday-Saturday 11/18-11/19
FLORA VS. ALTAMONT (HEARD ON 105.5 JACK FM) SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY VS. 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST VS. 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE. SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART VS. 4 SEED NEOGA. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S VS. 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN. CLASS...
Effingham Radio
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, 78
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 PM – Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM – Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Ray’s nephew Rick Britton officiating. Military rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022. In loving memory of Ray, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund, PO Box 333, Newton, Illinois 62448.
Effingham Radio
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Effingham Radio
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Kendra was born September 20, 1969 in San Jose, California, the daughter of Henry K. and Glenda (Merrill) Duckwitz. She married Michael R. “Mike” Deters on November 3, 1999.
Effingham Radio
Pearl Street Railroad Crossing In Teutopolis To Be Closed Next Week For Repairs
CSX Railroad called the Street Dept. this morning and announced the Pearl street crossing will be closed Monday November 28th through Monday December 5th for repairs. Please seek alternate routes where possible.
Effingham Radio
Nellie Irene Koontz, 84
Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, Illinois, passed away at 6:10 PM – Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Montrose, Illinois, with Rev. Tonna...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click It or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Clark and Cumberland County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. –...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College to Host St. Louis Cardinals Caravan
Lake Land College will host the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan at noon on January 15, 2023 in the Lake Land College Field House. This event gives fans the opportunity to interact with current and former team players for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team as well as broadcast talents and other familiar faces.
Effingham Radio
Give Thanks for Good Health by Donating Blood or Platelets
Help patients relying on blood transfusions throughout the holidays. As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Blood and platelet donations tend to...
Comments / 0