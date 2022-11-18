ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School

By Eric Graves
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHKts_0jF9RG4A00

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building.

”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, the superintendent of Anderson Community Schools.

The student was arrested Thursday by Anderson Police . A spokesperson for the police department said the student has been booked into a juvenile detention center. The investigation is ongoing.

”We have no reason to believe the student intended to use it, but, again, we don’t know,” Cronk said.

DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake

Once the weapon was discovered, Anderson High School was put on lockdown with no one allowed to leave or enter until dismissal at 2:30.

Toni Beatrice is an Anderson High School parent. She said she got an email, call and text about the lockdown and then heard about the gun being found.

”Think goodness they caught him and nobody was injured or hurt,” said Beatrice.

When she first heard about the lockdown she said she felt comfortable and trusted staff would follow protocol. Her concerns grew when she heard a loaded gun was found.

”Absolutely, it’s scary,” she said. “I think in the world we live in today there’s a lot of bad things that happen everywhere, and the last place you want it to happen is at your kid’s school, but it’s possible.”

Cronk said school officials became aware of the possibility of a gun on campus thanks to an observant student who came forward. He said a student reported a social media post appearing to show another student with a gun on school property.

”We started interviewing students that were in that area and we found the student with the weapon and that student was disarmed and detained and arrested by Anderson Police,” Cronk said.

He said this shows how essential it is for students to report anything concerning they see.

”If you see something that you think is going to cause a safety concern then you need to say it so we can interdict and intercept and change outcomes like we did today,” Cronk said.

Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery

Anderson High School was already on high alert Thursday because of another threat made against the school for Friday. Cronk said they investigated this one, too.

”It was a student said, a student said, a student heard, kind of a thing,” Cronk said. “We don’t think they’re related.”

Cronk commended Anderson High students and staff. Earlier this week they conducted active threat training, Cronk said they followed the training perfectly.

”The students and the staff who were involved in this need some recognition, positive recognition,” Cronk said.

Beatrice said she’s happy with how the situation was handled and is glad there isn’t school Friday.

”Having a day for everyone to just calm down, for the school to do a thorough cleaning and make sure there are no threats there,” she said. “I think it’s good for the school building, I think it’s good for the administrators and the staff and hopefully they also talk about what they did do right and how they can prevent even the threat from happening again in the future.”

All other Anderson Schools will be open Friday. Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will return to classes Monday with additional safety and security measures in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Student detained after being found with gun at Anderson High School

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police detained a 15-year-old male student who was found with a gun at Anderson High School Thursday. According to the school district, Anderson police took the student into custody. All students and staff were safe. The Anderson Police Department said Anderson High School has been secured and officers were assisting with dismissal, […]
ANDERSON, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy