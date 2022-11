Police this month issued a $136 ticket to a local woman for violating a town ordinance regarding off-leash dogs in public places. New Canaan resident Amanda Coulon has incurred hundreds of dollars in fines for allowing her dogs off-leash in areas that include the high school and Waveny. She has said in the past that she doesn’t believe in the town’s dog leash ordinance.

