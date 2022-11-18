Read full article on original website

St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need.
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
Human Remains found in St Lucie County
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
St. Lucie County deputies to discuss Fort Pierce migrant landing
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing. A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that...
Coast Guard searching for 5 people missing from vessel capsized off Florida Keys
U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for 5 people they say are still missing from a homemade vessel that capsized in 6-8 foot seas off the Florida Keys. Crews are conducting the search about 50 miles off Little Torch Key. According to the Coast Guard, a group of people took...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
Reminder: The Left Lane Is For Passing, Per Florida Law
Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on left-lane drivers that aren't following the law.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
South Florida chills out as cold front sets in
South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
Has Florida's unemployment system improved since pandemic problems?
It's been two years since Florida experienced an unemployment crisis when the pandemic impacted thousands of jobs. Much of it was made worse by a troubled state system to get benefits. So, is it any better today?. Two years ago WPTV heard from many people who were locked out of...
Florida continues to see job growth despite hurricane, recession fears
Florida officials offered a solid October jobs report Friday despite a hurricane, high inflation and the possibility of a recession. Experts said the state is on firm footing if economic fortunes turn. Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity touted a 30th consecutive month of job creation in their regular press conference....
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
E-commerce giant Amazon announced this weekthey are planning to lay off thousands of employees. The Seattle-based company also said more job cuts are expected early next year. Twitter and Meta, Facebook's parent group, are also laying off employees. So, how could this news impact jobs in Palm Beach County and...
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
