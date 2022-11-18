ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

By Matt Christy
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot.

Police said that officers arrived on scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the person was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gods child.
5d ago

Another sad day in Indianapolis. God help us we need it. People stop all the hate and crime. Once u take a person's life u leave behind all the hurt and pain their family and friends are left to feel. How would u feel if it was someone u cared/loved. Think about that before u decide to take a life. Try talking it out or walking away. Better yet pray on it. God is good u just have to let Him do His work in His time not ours. Praying for all involved.

FOX59

FOX59

