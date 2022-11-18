1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a gas station on the city’s east side.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a Shell gas station at approximately 7:38 p.m. located at the corner of 34th and Sherman on reports of a person shot.
Police said that officers arrived on scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the person was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
No further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
