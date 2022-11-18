5 Area Teams Prepare For State Quarterfinals

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio and West Virginia both head into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs this weekend and five area teams will hit the field trying to advance to the state semifinals.

On the West Virginia side in class “A”, Cameron will host Doddridge County Friday night and Wheeling Central meets Wahama Saturday at Point Pleasant.

In Ohio, Bellaire battles Fort Frye in Zanesville, River meets Newark Catholic in Cambridge and Steubenville faces Indian Valley in St.Clairsville.

