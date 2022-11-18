Read full article on original website
Lewiston man Facing Aggravated Battery Charges for Alleged Stabbing During Fight Over Money
LEWISTON - On the evening of Sunday, November 20, the Lewiston Police Department responded to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the male victim, identified as Clinton Newbury,...
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
Two Weippe Men Arrested After Shots Fired Call
WEIPPE, ID – Two Weippe men were arrested last night after Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lacey Meadows Road. According to a press release, the call was received at about 5:50 p.m. “As a result of the investigation...
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
Moscow PD rules out multiple suspects in murder of 4 University of Idaho students
This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves’s families here, Xana Kernodle’s family here and Ethan Chapin’s family here. MOSCOW, Idaho – Following a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 20 regarding investigations into the murder of four University of Idaho students, Moscow Police Department (MPD) released new information. Detectives shared the surviving roommates asked friends to come to the King Road residence because they believed one of the victims on the second floor had passed out and was not waking up. Police received the 11:58 a.m. phone call, requesting aid for an unconscious person. The call was made on the one of the surviving roommate’s cell, and multiple people spoke with the 911 dispatcher before police arrived and found the victims. Detectives do not believe any individual at the residence when police arrived is involved with the crime. “Rumors and speculation continue circulating about the ongoing investigation. MPD cautions the public not to rely on rumors and remains committed to keeping the public informed. “We urge reliance on official channels for accurate information,” implores MPD in the update. Last updated on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference on Sunday to address developments in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho (U of I) students, one week after the grisly scene was discovered.”This incident has shaken our community,” said MPD Chief James Fry. “We will continue to vigorously pursue the investigation and pursue justice in this case. This is a complex and terrible crime, and we want to clarify what we know.”The TimelineMuch of the information shared was consolidated from previous updates. Fry described the timeline of events leading up to the murder and confirmed details of the crime scene. MPD Captain Roger Lainer shared the confirmed timeline:Kaylee Goncalves (21) and Madison Mogen (21) were at The Corner Club Saturday, Nov. 12 between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. They were seen at the “Grub Truck” around 1:40 a.m. on Main St. Goncalves and Mogen caught a ride home from a private party and arrived back at the King Road residence around 1:45 a.m.Ethan Chapin (20) and Xana Kernodle (20) were at the Sigma Chi house on the U of I campus between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday.They arrived at the King Road residence around 1:45 a.m. Chapin was a visitor at the house. Two surviving roommates were separately out on the town Saturday. They arrived back at the King Road house around 1 a.m. and awoke later in the morning on Sunday.Lainer also confirmed all four victims were stabbed multiple times in their sleep. Two victims were on the second floor of the house, two on the third floor. Some had defensive wounds.Suspects and InvestigationOver the course of the investigation, Lainer explained several persons of interest were investigated and have been cleared as suspects.Detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates, the man in a white hoodie seen in the food truck video footage, nor the driver who took Mogen and Goncalves home were involved. Chief Fry added calls made between Mogen, Goncalves, and a man were investigated, and he is also not suspected to be involved in the murders. Lainer addressed rumors of the identity of the 911 caller, stating their identity has not been released, and any rumors are purely speculation. Fry followed up, clarifying the 911 caller is not a suspect.Fry also stated other people were at the residence on Sunday when police arrived to the scene. He stated it is unclear how many were there at the time.Investigation teams had seized and searched the contents of three dumpsters in the area, and nothing of note was found. Forensics team have been canvassing the area, and detectives have spoken to local businesses to look for any recent purchases of a fixed-blade knives.At present, there is no suspect in custody, and no weapon has been found. However, he acknowledged the tragedy of the murder and strain it has put on the public, assuring MPD will continue putting all of their resources into finding who was responsible.”We do appreciate the community’s support,” Lainer said. “We understand how stressful it is, and we will continue to work through this situation.”When asked whether the attack is still considered targeted, Fry stated detectives are looking at the totality of the situation. While they’re investigating any possibility, he stated at present they do still believe it was a targeted instance. Investigators are not able to say if any one person was the target, however.The RumorsIdaho State Police (ISP) Colonel Kendrick Wills spoke regarding many of the rumors, especially online discussion.”The best thing that most people can do to help is to stop with any kind of rumors and just seek official information that comes out of the Moscow Police Department,” Wills urged. “Anything we have that we can share from a law enforcement perspective, we will be sharing just as soon as we can, because that’s how we think we can get this to a conclusion.”He urges the community to reply only on official sources, and to please be patient regarding the release of information. “We owe this to these young adults,” he said.The CommunityU of I president Scott Green spoke as well, addressing the fear and grief much of the community is experiencing, especially the students. Green stated some students have asked to attend classes online, feeling unsafe until a suspect is in custody. Other students have expressed a desire to return to campus for in-person classes, seeking the support of fellow classmates and some sense of normalcy in a tumultuous time. Teachers and staff have been asked to prepare for both and accommodate both preferences for the remainder of the semester. Green stated they will be meeting to develop plans, and decisions regarding the matter will be communicated early this coming week, ahead of Thanksgiving break so students and their families can make informed decisions going forward.Green also emphasized an increased number of patrols and security measures. Resident halls will be locked at all times, accessible only to residents. Any guests must be accompanied by a resident at all times. 24-hour security and patrols will be on campus, including over fall break. Resources for all student and staff, including mental health services, are available. Green emphasized the importance of balancing security concerns and the need to grieve, and staff will continue to try and meet the needs of all students in this difficult time.Investigators have received over 640 tips and interviewed 90 people. They are still asking anyone with video footage of the surrounding area to share it with detectives, specifically between the hours of 3 and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. They also ask the community to report any notable changes in behavior or suspicious activities, as well as information they may have to fill in the timeline of events.
State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Editor’s Note: Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local’s John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
Pair of Weippe Residents Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance
WEIPPE - On the evening of Monday, November 21, Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Lacey Meadow's Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Further investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of two Weippe residents. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's...
Crash in Caldwell kills man from Kendrick
CALDWELL, Idaho — A man from Kendrick, Idaho, died after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, Idaho State Police said Tuesday night. The driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on South 20th in a 1997 Ford F-350 as another man, identified as being 49 years old, was walking across South 20th near Fillmore. According to ISP, the pickup struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.
Clarkston Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Swallows Nest
A 17-year-old Clarkston boy was airlifted to Spokane following a two-vehicle crash outside of Clarkston. According to the Washington State Patrol, the wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Friday night on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest. 78-year-old Marlene Driscoll of Clarkston was driving a 2019 Lexus RX south and crossed the center line striking the teen driving north in a 2008 Toyota Camry.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Young man dies, 2 hospitalized after log truck and semi collide on northern Idaho highway
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. at US 12 milepost 14 in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on US 12. The driver crossed...
Teen airlifted to hospital after suspected DUI driver crash near Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Wash. — A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a 78-year-old woman hit his vehicle head-on Friday night. Police said the teen was driving north on Hwy. 129 near Milepost 40, about a half mile south of Clarkston city limits around 8:00 p.m. when the woman, driving southbound in a Lexus, crossed over...
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. – The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. To watch, click here. If you have evidence that could help in...
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information. The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were...
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
