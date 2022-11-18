Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MA Residents: Avoid These Troubled Travel Areas On Turkey Day
Triple A predicts that over 54 and a half million people will travel at least 50 miles or more during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. That is over a one and a half percent increase since last year. even though gas prices are inching higher, that is not stopping drivers from heading to their impending destinations.
This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!. Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put...
Massachusetts’ Most Common Street Names May Surprise You
I suppose our "Miracle On 34th Street" conversation the other day on the radio got my mind wondering about just how many number streets there are in the country, let alone Massachusetts. What goes into a street name anyway? Nature? Colors? Numbers? First or last names of people? Yes, all...
How Do Massachusetts Gas Prices Look Going Into Thanksgiving?
The holiday season is upon us, and that means there is plenty of traveling that will be taking place over the course of the next month and a half. So, as we head into Thanksgiving, how does Massachusetts look when it comes to our gas prices? Especially compared to the rest of the country?
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic
Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
Berkshire County’s Great Radio Online Auction is Coming Soon
It's coming! Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction begins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. and goes through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. You can preview items right here. Once again the auction will be online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
Think You’re A Smart Cookie? Guess What Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie Is
Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.
With Snow On The Way, Pittsfield Has Free Sand And Salt For Residents
November came in like a lamb and looks to go out like a lion. I mean, we'll see how the month rounds out, but snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night: Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”
As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
Jae’s At the Hilton Announces Another New Restaurant in the Berkshires
If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.
Here’s The Info You Need, Berkshire County! The Best Stores To Shop At On Black Friday
It's almost here, Berkshire County! The dilemma that faces millions of holiday shoppers every year. Black Friday. So many deals and only one day to take full advantage of them all. What do you do? Where do you go??? Do you just hit 1, 2, maybe 3 stores and try...
This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved
This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
$1 Million Scratch Ticket Sold At Berkshire County Mobil Station
The list for Berkshire County residents questing to be richer(or at least comfortably well-off) is at least one name shorter thanks to a lucky purchase made recently at a Mobil gas station this past Monday. Now I realize that a million bucks isn't nearly enough money to purchase the palatial...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0