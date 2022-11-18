ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic

Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Berkshire County’s Great Radio Online Auction is Coming Soon

It's coming! Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction begins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. and goes through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. You can preview items right here. Once again the auction will be online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild

The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
BECKET, MA
With Snow On The Way, Pittsfield Has Free Sand And Salt For Residents

November came in like a lamb and looks to go out like a lion. I mean, we'll see how the month rounds out, but snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night: Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
PITTSFIELD, MA
This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved

This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

