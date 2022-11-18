Read full article on original website
Center for Oral History: Hear from the voices of Hawaiʻi's past
As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral History, we bring you voices from Hawaiʻi’s past centered around a theme each month. Since the start of this collaboration in September, we've heard from labor organizers during Hawaiʻi's plantation days, activists involved with the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana, and political leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.
First Lady Dawn Ige reflects on her impact to Hawaiʻi's education system
On Nov. 24, Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Ige will sit for their last Thanksgiving dinner in Washington Place. Hawaiʻi’s first couple held a grand reopening of the second floor galleries to mark the 175 year anniversary of Queen Lili’uokalani’s home and the former home of Hawaiʻi governors in March 2022.
Hawaiʻi SNAP benefits extended to January
Gov. David Ige signed another emergency proclamation to extend emergency food benefits to those in need. The latest decree extends the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits until Jan. 16. The program is backed by federal COVID-19 funding. It is the fifth proclamation on food benefits that initially went into effect...
Navy to open Red Hill Clinic for those with continued illness related to fuel exposure
The one-year anniversary of the November Red Hill fuel spill has prompted demonstrations and remembrances this week. On Monday, Navy officials announced a clinic to address long-term health issues possibly associated with jet-fuel exposure. Dr. Jennifer Espiritu, chief of public health at Tripler Army Medical Center and interim public health...
