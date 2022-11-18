Read full article on original website
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan
Sheldon Neuse, who spent 2021 with the Dodgers, has been DFA'd by the A's and will be signing with a team in Japan, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
Angels News: LA Reportedly Showing Interest in All-Star Outfielder
He would solidify the Angels' lineup heading into 2023.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder
An oft-forgotten about impact in Major League Baseball during the 1930s was the Great Depression. It affected baseball teams as much as it affected the every-man. Few teams felt it more than the Philadelphia Phillies, who climbed out of the National League cellar in 1932 for the first time since 1917, before immediately selling off all their star players for cash.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Could St. Louis Cardinals Trade for Sean Murphy or Alejandro Kirk?
The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to Willson Contreras in recent days, but could find a replacement at catcher for Yadier Molina via the trade market, in which case, Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy and Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk could be viable options, Jack Vita writes.
Yardbarker
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly focusing on the shortstop and catcher position according to Jon Heyman.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Report: Twins offering Correa multiple contract lengths, values
Deals ranging from 6-10 years with different annual average values.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
KSDK
Is Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo a good fit for the St. Louis Cardinals? | Locked On Cardinals
Hall of Fame Ballot was released and four former St. Louis Cardinals are on the list. Would Free Agents Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo make sense for the Cardinals?
