Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Related
Daily Princetonian
Men’s water polo defeats St. Francis-Brooklyn for NWPC title
When the final buzzer sounded on Sunday afternoon, the No. 8 Princeton men’s water polo team (26–5 overall, 10–0 NWPC) jumped in the pool with the entire coaching staff, celebrating a 13–8 win against No. 18 St. Francis-Brooklyn (21–10, 6–4). The win gave the...
Daily Princetonian
Football loses to Penn, 20–19, ending Ivy title hopes
On Saturday afternoon, Princeton football (8–2 overall, 5–2 Ivy League) fell to the Penn Quakers (8–2, 5–2), 20–19. With this loss, the Tigers finished this season tied for second place in the Ivy League with Penn. Yale (8–2, 6–1), who had handed the Tigers their first loss of the season this past weekend in New Haven, won the Ivy League Championship title outright thanks to their victory over Harvard (6–4, 4–3).
Daily Princetonian
No. 15 women’s ice hockey splits against St. Lawrence and No. 10 Clarkson
The Princeton women’s hockey team (4–4–0 overall, 2–4–0 Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference) went one and one this weekend after playing St. Lawrence (7–9–0, 2–3–0 ECAC) and Clarkson (13–4–1, 3–3–0). Both games were held at home, in Hobey Baker Rink.
Seton Hall’s Holloway says recruiting drought fueled by school’s inability to compete ‘right now’ in NIL space
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. That’s how first-year coach Seton Hall Shaheen Holloway has felt during the NCAA Early Signing period -- when the Pirates failed to land a single recruit in the Class of 2023.
Basketball pro joins Bronx school for new gymnasium revamp
A Bronx middle school’s gym renovation proved to be a slam dunk for students, as they were joined by professional basketball player and actor Brawley Chisholm.
Daily Princetonian
When it comes to students’ lack of service, we have only ourselves to blame
On Oct. 20, 1970, in the pages of The Daily Princetonian, a columnist called on their fellow students to use the “two-week recess” (what we now know as fall break) to campaign against “Nixon Republicans” and protest the Vietnam War. The columnist explained that “apathy is the attitude of the moment,” even among those students who do oppose the war.
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation
The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
Daily Princetonian
Peer Health Advisors host panel on ‘freshman 15,’ intuitive eating
The Princeton Peer Health Advisors (PHAs) hosted “The Myth Behind the Freshman 15: Intuitive Eating,” a panel on nutrition, food choice, and wellness earlier this month. The session featured dietitians and psychologists from Undergraduate Health Services (UHS) and Campus Dining. PHAs Jiyoun Roh ’24, Emely Fernandez ’25, and...
dallasexaminer.com
Remembering Rev. Calvin O. Butts
When I was about 7 years old, my family and I were visiting New York City and attending a large worship service at historic Abyssinian Baptist Church when I let go of my mother’s hand in the bustling crowd on the way to the balcony and suddenly became separated from her. I was overwhelmed with panic and fear. But friendly people summoned an usher who took me down to the pulpit, where the preacher embraced me and asked the congregation if anyone knew this child. My mother, who was frantically searching for me in the balcony, stood and said yes, and another usher quickly reunited us. I can still remember how terrifying it felt to be lost. But I also remember how adults at Abyssinian Baptist Church immediately surrounded me with care and concern, reassured me they would take care of me, and did not let go until I was safe.
Daily Princetonian
NJ bear hunt returns as human interactions rise statewide
On Nov. 15, the New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously to reinstate a black bear hunt. The controversial practice was last permitted in New Jersey in 2020, and aims to reduce “bear damage and nuisance” incidents by curbing the animal’s population. The approved emergency actions...
Lucky Winner: Yonkers Man Wins $925K Jackpot At Empire City Casino
A lucky Westchester County man has won the largest jackpot of the year at a popular casino in the county. Walter from Yonkers, who did not release his last name, won a $925,488 jackpot at Empire City Casino after betting $20 on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, according to an announcement by the casino from Tuesday, Nov. 15.
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
News 12
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
Police say a 31-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach in Tremont. Officers say an argument took place inside 2268 Washington Ave. They say the victim was arguing with two other men when one of them shot him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to...
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
restaurantclicks.com
America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit
Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Sushi in NYC?
The going rate for a top-tier New York sushi meal is $400 before sake. It’s an absurd reality, fueled by supply chain issues, labor costs, and let’s be honest, plain old-fashioned greed. But here’s the saving grace: While New York’s best sushi will always trend in an expensive direction, you don’t have to spend an iPad’s worth of funds on an omakase date to have an incredible meal.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
cititour.com
Brooklyn Deli Times Square Officially Opens
Fireman Hospitality Group has opened a new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square (1501 Broadway, with the entrance on 43rd Street). It is the second Brooklyn Deli location in Manhattan; the other is located on Seventh Avenue opposite Carnegie Hall. The 3,460-square-feet eatery has 130 seats and serves New York comfort...
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
Comments / 0