It’s *Almost* Ugly Christmas Sweater Season—Stock Up Before They Sell Out

By Korin Miller
 6 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

An ugly Christmas sweater is the best way to show you put in a little effort with your party outfit without actually having to dress up—especially if you’re headed to a White Elephant or, specifically, an Ugly Christmas party. The best ugly Christmas sweaters also make it clear that you have a personality, a solid sense of humor, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Ugly Christmas sweaters used just to be known as Christmas sweaters (check out old family holiday photos from the ’80s and ’90s for proof). But now, the knitted novelty aberrations your parents and grandparents wore unironically with pride are a running joke everyone can get in on. Plus, compared to other holiday dressing options, they’re actually comfortable.

Are you thinking of getting one of the best ugly Christmas sweaters (without having to dig through the dusty thrift store or battle-bid on eBay to score one) this season? Now is the time to buy them—they tend to sell fast as you get closer to December.

Blizzard Bay Ugly Christmas Sweater Dinosaur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeTCX_0jF9P4d700

What’s more Christmas-y than a dinosaur? Exactly. This knit sweater features a T-rex wearing an ugly Christmas sweater, because, of course it does. Made from comfortable cotton, you’ll feel cozy all night long in this topper.

Joyin Womens LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c19fK_0jF9P4d700

This sweater is a crowd-pleaser for so many reasons. For starters, there’s the massive Rudolph across your chest. But this reindeer also has a light-up nose and light bulbs around his antlers that light up, too. There’s even a 3D “scarf” that drapes down to drive the ugliness home.

Buy Joyin Womens LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater at Amazon, $43

Holiday Time Men’s Christmas Sweater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQwqQ_0jF9P4d700

An applique llama, oversized shades, and a loud print—this sweater is ready to shine. The llama is fuzzy for maximum strokability, and the hanging scarf adds a 3D element. The loud Fa La La Llama print ensures you won’t get lost in a crowd.

Buy Holiday Time Men’s Christmas Sweater at Walmart, $22

Duolz Unisex Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYKP3_0jF9P4d700

Whether you’re headed to your local bar, hitting a holiday party, or just hanging with your good-natured family, this sweater will make people smile—and maybe even buy you a drink. It features flashing LED lights along with the words “Get Lit” to really drive your message home. The sweater is unisex, so you and your partner can match.

Buy Duolz Unisex Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater at Amazon, $50

Socal Look Ugly Christmas Sweater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evdS8_0jF9P4d700

This sweater has all the things—and that’s the point. It features a massive tree across the bodice, along with Fair Isle and random reindeer and tree patterns along the sleeves. Choose from a huge range of sizes that fit men and women.

Buy Socal Look Ugly Christmas Sweater at Walmart, $35

