Dallan Hayden ran for three touchdowns as No. 2 Ohio State held off host Maryland 43-30 in College Park, Md., on Saturday. Hayden, taking over when TreVeyon Henderson was reinjured, ran for 146 yards on 27 carries for the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten). Quarterback C.J. Stroud was 18-of-30 passing for 241 yards and a touchdown.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO