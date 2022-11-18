Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Madera Tribune
City honors horseshoe leader
Sharon and Harlen Rippetoe of Big Valley Horseshoe League stand by the monument dedicated to them for all their hard work and dedication to the horseshoe facility at Rotary Park. Harlen Rippetoe moved to Madera 22 years ago and since then, he has helped grow the sport he loves in...
Madera Tribune
Opinion: Glorious fall
Fall is my favorite time of year, except this year not so much. This week Fred would have celebrated his 76th birthday. On the day after Thanksgiving, we would have been married 43 years. Coupled with my birthday back in October, autumn has always signaled the end of the scorching San Joaquin summer and a time of celebration.
Madera Tribune
Sheriff challenged from the inside
Sheriff W.O. Justice lost his badge to deputy Marlin Young. In 1927, the people of Madera County elected Welton Rhodes as their sheriff. In the years that followed, that public confidence proved to be well placed. Rhodes provided law and order without favoritism for two terms. During that time, he appointed W.O. Justice as one of his deputies, an act that he was later to regret.
Madera Tribune
School board election continues MUSD diversity
The Madera Unified School District Governing Board of Trustees has quietly become an unsung story of stability and success. Since the unified board was created in 1966, the vast majority of trustees had historically been both white and male. Some community leaders broke color barriers and provided crucial perspective and decision making not too long thereafter.
Madera Tribune
A tale of two halves in opener
Madera South’s Alannah Ward sizes up a 3-point shot during Monday’s victory over Madera. Ward hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points in the win. The Madera South Stallions girls basketball took the early lead and held on tight at the end because the Madera Coyotes were right on their heels.
Comments / 0