Cleveland News - Fox 8
Box truck overturns in 4-vehicle crash on I-77
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash on I-77 that sent drivers to the hospital and left a box truck carrying U.S. mail on its side. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on I-77 near exit 93 for State...
Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County man pleads not guilty to deadly drunk driving accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when...
WSYX ABC6
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
wtuz.com
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
cleveland19.com
Jackson Township police charge suspected drunken driver accused in deadly accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Newark woman rescued from house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A Newark woman is in critical condition after a large fire destroyed a home early Wednesday morning. At 5:53 a.m., the Newark Division of Fire said it responded to a residence on fire in the 300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. When firefighters got there, a man was standing outside in the […]
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
wktn.com
Minor Injuries Reported from School Bus Accident in Marion County
A crash involving a school bus in Marion County Monday afternoon resulted in minor injuries. According to that release from the Marion Post, 66 year old Pamela Graham was operating the River Valley school bus east on State Route 95 when she failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Kerri Dailey, who was in the process of turning into a private drive.
Missing elderly couple found safe by Richland County Sheriff's Office
As of Nov. 23, the Richland County Sheriff's Office has located a missing couple who suffer from memory problems.
cleveland19.com
Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station. The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street. According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim...
cleveland19.com
2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department. The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Elyria investigates 2 separate fatal fires within hours of each other
The Elyria Fire Department is investigating two separate fatal fires that happened within hours of each other.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
