A crash involving a school bus in Marion County Monday afternoon resulted in minor injuries. According to that release from the Marion Post, 66 year old Pamela Graham was operating the River Valley school bus east on State Route 95 when she failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Kerri Dailey, who was in the process of turning into a private drive.

MARION COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO