Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss

Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU football grades vs UAB: Why we gave special teams a D+, offense an A-

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football had a slow start but dominated UAB through the final three quarters in its 41-10 win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU's offense played well from start to finish, bouncing back from last week's subpar performance against Arkansas. Jayden Daniels had 270 passing yards and 111 rushing yards just through three quarters. The Tigers (9-2) found the end zone on five of their opening seven possessions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates

LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana at Florida State odds, picks and predictions

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) meet the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (7-3) Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Louisiana vs. Florida Stateodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Rankings courtesy...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

FOOTBALL: Ascension Catholic advances; East Ascension, Dutchtown eliminated

Ascension Catholic advanced with a win over Riverside Academy in the Division IV select playoffs, while East Ascension and Dutchtown were eliminated from the Division I non-select bracket. No. 15 East Ascension 9, No. 2 Neville 31. Neville claimed a 31-9 win over East Ascension in the Division I non-select...
GEISMAR, LA
postsouth.com

Raymond 'Coach' Blanco, Kathleen Blanco's husband and UL legend, dies

Raymond Blanco, the husband of the late former Gov. Kathleen Blanco and a University of Louisiana at Lafayette legend, died Saturday. He was 87. Blanco, who was known by all as "Coach," worked at the university 46 years before retiring in 2009, leaving a legacy of loyalty to the school and students. He joined the university as an assistant football coach, but later served as dean of students and finally vice president for student affairs.
LAFAYETTE, LA

