Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO