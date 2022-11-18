Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
LSU football: 4-star, Class of 2024 cornerback Wallace Foster commits to Tigers
BATON ROUGE - Four-star cornerback Wallace Foster committed to LSU football, he announced on Twitter during LSU's 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday. More importantly it gave the Tigers the No. 1 class in the nation for 2024 according to 247Sports. Foster is the No. 323 recruit and the No....
postsouth.com
For LSU football, win over UAB shows how Tigers have grown in a short time under Brian Kelly
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly wanted to report to the media the good news. It was 3 o'clock on Friday before No. 6 LSU football's matchup against UAB and the first-year Tigers coach was speaking to his players and extolling about their improvement through the first 10 weeks of the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss
Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
postsouth.com
LSU football grades vs UAB: Why we gave special teams a D+, offense an A-
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football had a slow start but dominated UAB through the final three quarters in its 41-10 win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU's offense played well from start to finish, bouncing back from last week's subpar performance against Arkansas. Jayden Daniels had 270 passing yards and 111 rushing yards just through three quarters. The Tigers (9-2) found the end zone on five of their opening seven possessions.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
postsouth.com
LSU football score vs. UAB: Live updates from senior night at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE — No. 6 LSU football will look to score another victory and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium this Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (8-2) won a hard-fought game in Fayetteville last Saturday, defeating Arkansas 13-10 in the...
postsouth.com
Jayden Daniels leads the way for LSU football to stay alive in College Football Playoff chase
BATON ROUGE - It was cold, wet and uneventful. But No. 6 LSU football still got the job done on Saturday, defeating UAB 41-10 in 40-degree temperatures, rain and a mostly empty Tiger Stadium on senior night. UAB (5-6) got off to a hot start with points on its opening...
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches weigh in on NCAA Transfer Portal: 'It's OK to top off the gas tank' via the Portal
Regardless of what happens anywhere this weekend in the Southeastern Conference, or next weekend for that matter, defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia is going to face SEC West resident LSU in Atlanta Dec. 3 for the league title. It would be hard to present two more disparate pathways to...
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
postsouth.com
Louisiana at Florida State odds, picks and predictions
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) meet the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (7-3) Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Louisiana vs. Florida Stateodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Rankings courtesy...
CBS Sports
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
FNF: Karr survives Scotlandville scare to advance to quarterfinals
See highlights of Friday (Nov. 18) night's matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Scotlandville Hornets featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
FOOTBALL: Ascension Catholic advances; East Ascension, Dutchtown eliminated
Ascension Catholic advanced with a win over Riverside Academy in the Division IV select playoffs, while East Ascension and Dutchtown were eliminated from the Division I non-select bracket. No. 15 East Ascension 9, No. 2 Neville 31. Neville claimed a 31-9 win over East Ascension in the Division I non-select...
postsouth.com
Raymond 'Coach' Blanco, Kathleen Blanco's husband and UL legend, dies
Raymond Blanco, the husband of the late former Gov. Kathleen Blanco and a University of Louisiana at Lafayette legend, died Saturday. He was 87. Blanco, who was known by all as "Coach," worked at the university 46 years before retiring in 2009, leaving a legacy of loyalty to the school and students. He joined the university as an assistant football coach, but later served as dean of students and finally vice president for student affairs.
