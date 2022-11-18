The Buffalo Sabres are having quite an adventure in the 2022-23 NHL season. They started like a house on fire with four wins in their first five games of the campaign, then went 6-3 in the first nine. After that, the Sabres took a nosedive, losing eight games in a row in November. But the Sabres seem to be on the upswing again, having ended that drought with a 7-2 victory Tuesday over the Montreal Canadiens on the road in a game that saw Buffalo find the back of the net faster than the game clock reaches the first minute of the contest.

