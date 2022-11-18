Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Madera Tribune
City honors horseshoe leader
Sharon and Harlen Rippetoe of Big Valley Horseshoe League stand by the monument dedicated to them for all their hard work and dedication to the horseshoe facility at Rotary Park. Harlen Rippetoe moved to Madera 22 years ago and since then, he has helped grow the sport he loves in...
Madera Tribune
Opinion: Glorious fall
Fall is my favorite time of year, except this year not so much. This week Fred would have celebrated his 76th birthday. On the day after Thanksgiving, we would have been married 43 years. Coupled with my birthday back in October, autumn has always signaled the end of the scorching San Joaquin summer and a time of celebration.
Madera Tribune
Diebert scores a runaway victory in school board race
Madera Unified School District board candidate Gladys Diebert waves to the crowd as she participates in the 2022 Old Timers Day Parade while campaigning for office. The race to represent area two on the Madera Unified school board in the November 8 general election was a runaway victory for Gladys Diebert over her opponents Alexis Raymundo and Brent Fernandes. Diebert secured almost twice as many votes as the other contenders combined.
Madera Tribune
Sheriff challenged from the inside
Sheriff W.O. Justice lost his badge to deputy Marlin Young. In 1927, the people of Madera County elected Welton Rhodes as their sheriff. In the years that followed, that public confidence proved to be well placed. Rhodes provided law and order without favoritism for two terms. During that time, he appointed W.O. Justice as one of his deputies, an act that he was later to regret.
Madera Tribune
Coyotes run away with tourney win
The Madera Coyotes outscored the Chowchilla Tribe 31-4 in the second and third quarters to run away with a 52-13 victory on the first day of the Madera South Shootout. The Coyotes had two players score in double figures and had seven players score in Wednesday’s victory over Madera South.
Madera Tribune
School board election continues MUSD diversity
The Madera Unified School District Governing Board of Trustees has quietly become an unsung story of stability and success. Since the unified board was created in 1966, the vast majority of trustees had historically been both white and male. Some community leaders broke color barriers and provided crucial perspective and decision making not too long thereafter.
Comments / 0