abc12.com
Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
wsgw.com
Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation
Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street. Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
Suspect charged with open murder in killing of Kalamazoo man near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Lansing man accused of killing a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man following an altercation outside of a nightclub near Western Michigan University was charged with open murder Monday morning. Damien Lee Lang, 28, of Lansing was arraigned Monday, Nov. 21, on seven felony counts in Kalamazoo County...
abc12.com
22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Muder in 2020 Slaying of Two Women
A Saginaw man may spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing two women. The incident took place March 14, 2020 at a home on Gallagher Street. 57-year-old Jerome Rogers entered the home and shot 72-year-old Hortense Williams and her 48-year-old daughter, Teresa Allen to death. He also shot two other people, a man and a woman, though they both survived.
‘I don’t wanna die,’ Bay City man texts ex he allegedly planned to kill just before shootout with police
BAY CITY, MI — Upset over a recent breakup, a Bay City man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to kill her, saying “blood gonna be everywhere.”. After leading intervening police on a high-speed chase, the man crashed his vehicle and allegedly sent his ex a text with a noticeably different tone than his earlier threatening missives: “I don’t wanna die.”
whmi.com
Men To Stand Trial On Murder Charges For Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
Two Massachusetts men charged in a 2012 fungal meningitis case that killed 11 people will stand trial in Livingston County next spring. 56-year-old Barry Cadden and 54-year-old Glenn Chin are charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder in the case, which involved contaminated epidural injections of the steroid methylprednisolone, compounded and produced at the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachsetts - which was owned by Cadden and where Chin was employed as the supervising pharmacist.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer illegal guns on the streets after Sunday morning. The East Lansing Police Department said two people were arrested after three guns were found. Police said they were talking to four people while checking on other crimes when they saw the guns. The incident happened at the parking lot of a 7-eleven on Grove Street around 2:15 a.m Sunday morning.
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks
SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
WNEM
Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
Saginaw man gets prison time for robbing man, 74, with boxcutter
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for breaking into an elderly man’s home and robbing him with a boxcutter. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Nov. 10 sentenced 43-year-old Michael A. Knights to 15 to 30 years in prison. Jackson gave Knights credit for 469 days already served.
WNEM
Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle bitter cold and flames at vacant building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters battled bitter cold temperatures Sunday evening as they worked to extinguish flames at a vacant restaurant on Dort Highway. Smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the old Ginaz Kitchen around 6:00 p.m. Several crews responded to the scene. Along with the fire,...
abc12.com
I-69 reopens following semi-truck crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eastbound I-69 was closed at Dort Highway for several hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned. Police say the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway just before 8 a.m. when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn. Diesel fuel...
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
wwnytv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said...
