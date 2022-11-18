ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcrightnow.com

Pasco police investigate three car hit and run Saturday morning

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Police Department is investigating a three car hit-and-run from Saturday morning. The police department shared on social media picture of two cars off 9th and Pearl in Pasco. Police are saying there's no serious or major injuries caused by the accident. However, PPD is looking for...
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Umatilla County fire station construction underway

STANFIELD, Ore.- Voters in Umatilla County passed a community bond in May of 2021 for a new fire station, and on October, 20, of this year crews broke ground on Station 24 in Stanfield. Now, a month later, construction is in full-swing and Umatilla County Fire District #1 expects the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
610KONA

2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area

Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
PENDLETON, OR
97 Rock

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds

Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco closed after a plumbing issue

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: November 20 @ 6:04 p.m. Kingspoint will open again on Monday. The school originally closed for plumbing problems. Classes are scheduled to be back to normal. More information can be found on the school's website. ORIGINAL: November 18 @ 11:55 a.m. Kingspoint Christian School is closed due...
PASCO, WA

