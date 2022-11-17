Read full article on original website
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH on the cards for ETH?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since Wednesday, there have been concerns about the price movement of Ethereum (ETH), following reports that Genesis has suspended all payouts and reimbursements. Following the FTX catastrophe from last week, it might be the final domino to fall.
Why BTC miners, investors could have to delay their profit expectations to 2023
Bitcoin miners’ wallet balance fell to the minimum value in ten months. Overall market condition and mining sector state revealed that miners could remain unprofitable unless the market cycle changes. Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ resolve to scale through the barrenness attached to the current market condition might have been tested...
Grayscale’s decision to withhold proof of reserve data could mean this for BTC
Grayscale’s recent statements puts Bitcoin at risk of another crash or subdued performance. BTC drops below $16,000 for the first time in two years. The FTX crash was a wakeup call for exchanges and crypto companies to adopt more transparency. As a result, many have embraced the idea of providing proof of reserve. It thus, came as a surprise when Grayscale, one of the top crypto investment companies, revealed that it had no intentions of going down that route.
Algorand’s current market standing could have investors eyeing ALGO because…
DApps witnessed a surge in unique users and TVL shows growth. With most eyes on the events that transpired around FTX in the last 13 days, a network slowly climbed its way up the social ladder. Amid the havoc that occurred thanks to SBF and the FTX exchange, Algorand managed to garner sufficient interest on the social front.
Solana’s FTX trouble failed to impact this SOL segment growth but is it enough
Solana gets impacted by the FTX debacle; Sollet-wrapped tokens also get affected. Solana’s Project Serum gets forked; however, the community continues to show an interest in Solana’s NFTs. One of the major cryptocurrencies that was impacted by the FTX debacle was Solana [SOL]. Factors such as the Project...
Filecoin is back at near-term range lows but can traders look to buy FIL
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The one-hour timeframe order block has served well in the past. Indicators showed bearish momentum but this could shift soon. Filecoin has traded within a range over the past...
Bitcoin hits ‘this’ low, but what’s the unrevealed narrative around BTC
Bitcoin’s SOPR hit its lowest point more than two years after the last one. Short-term projections for the king coin showed bearish signs despite more long-term holders remaining in profit. Bitcoin [BTC], for the first time since March 2020, hit its lowest point per Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)...
Reasons AVAX investors must tread carefully despite probable short-term gains
Metrics also favored an optimistic outlook for AVAX. After weeks of decline, Avalanche’s [AVAX] total value locked (TVL) finally registered an uptick. This could be considered as an optimistic update for the blockchain. AVAX Daily, a Twitter handle that posts updates regarding the Avalanche blockchain, posted its weekly stats...
Chainlink investors looking beyond LINK’s price could find some respite here
Chainlink clinched an all-time high in the count of its daily social contributors. Its price continues to decline, and its outlook in the short term remains bearish. Recent data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that LINK, Chainlink’s native token, clinched an all-time high of 35,540 in its number of daily social contributors.
Chiliz [CHZ] holders could witness some gains but here’s the caveat
Short- and long-term CHZ holders have booked gains. Chiliz [CHZ] posted gains as most altcoins slumped after the market crash. The daily chart of CHZ was bullish after a patterned breakout. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.2482. However, the significant ceiling at $0.2725 could undermine its recovery. Furthermore, if the bulls break this ceiling, they could target the 100% Fib retracement level at $0.2973.
Algorand sees some short-term volatility as the bulls force a minor victory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Algorand fell beneath the lows of a range from May, but the bulls were quick to recover. The next few days could be green for Algorand. Bitcoin [BTC] was...
Litecoin’s latest decline could have everything to do with these LTC holders
Litecoin sees signs of a slowdown after being in the list of top performers last week. A look at what investors should expect moving forward. Last week we saw Litecoin achieve an upside as most of the top coins failed remained struggled to bounce back. As a result, Litecoin was receiving a lot of attention, aided by a favorable mention by Michael Saylor during an interview. But can it sustain its upside now that the market is showing some signs of a slight recovery?
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
ApeCoin posts losses of 43% in two weeks but a move toward $4 could occur
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Despite that, a bounce in prices could follow in the coming days. ApeCoin has been in a downtrend since early August when APE faced rejection from the $7.7...
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BNB a worthy short-term bet?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. BNB has been on a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. The altcoin was worth $514 on 1 January, but catastrophic market events like the collapse of Terra and the following crypto-winter have left it worth $272 at press time. A brief spike was witnessed on 8 November following the announcement of FTX’s potential acquisition by Binance, but the gains were reversed in the following days when Binance pulled out of the deal.
