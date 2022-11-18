Read full article on original website
Related
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
North Carolina authorities say two dead after TV news chopper crashes in Charlotte
Authorities said two people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter reportedly belonging to a local television station crashed near a North Carolina freeway.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
Idaho college murders: Police investigating tips that one victim had a stalker, but haven't verified info
Idaho police have "looked extensively" into tips that one of the victims brutally murdered at the University of Idaho had a stalker, but have not verified the information.
Maryland trio charged for drug operation involving 14-year-old
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested three Salisbury residents for operating a drug distribution operation out of a home with a 14-year-old girl.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Missing Maryland teen's skeletal remains found in woods; police investigating as homicide
Detectives in Maryland are searching for the killer of Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, after the missing teen's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Tacoma Park.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Hollywood elites crack down on Candace Cameron Bure, Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, all in name of 'tolerance'
Politically correct overlords want Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and Candace Cameron Bure banned from the public square, kept silent and in their respective corners.
Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital
Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center Monday after suffering third-degree burns to his face following a fire in his Burbank garage one week ago.
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
Arizona county delays certification of election results in 'political statement'
Officials in Mohave County voted on Monday to delay certification of the midterm election results in a "political statement" protesting Election Day issues.
Fox News
871K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0