Journalists outraged after Elon Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account: The Russians have 'spoken'
Some reporters became outraged after Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced over the weekend that former President Trump's Twitter account was reinstated.
NBC News reporter ripped for ‘narcissism’ as he cites own headlines to blame shooting on conservatives
Conservatives on Twitter ripped NBC News reporter Ben Collins for lamenting that people don't seem to be heeding his warnings about right-wingers threatening LGBTQ people.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Biden White House slammed by liberal journalists for denying access to wedding, called liars
Liberal journalists claimed that the Biden administration had misled them on pertinent facts surrounding coverage of the White House wedding for Naomi Biden.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital
Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center Monday after suffering third-degree burns to his face following a fire in his Burbank garage one week ago.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins re-election to US Senate over challenger Kelly Tshibaka
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has defeated challenger and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who was endorsed by former President Trump.
Maryland trio charged for drug operation involving 14-year-old
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested three Salisbury residents for operating a drug distribution operation out of a home with a 14-year-old girl.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
Todd, Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagree with prosecutors sentencing recommendation ahead of hearing
Todd and Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagreed with prosecutors' sentencing proposal as the two are set to appear in court Monday. The couple was convicted of financial crimes in June.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
