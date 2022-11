If you are looking for experience based gift ideas, then check out our list below. If your family is anything like mine, the last thing we need at Christmas is more stuff. We have too many clothes, too many toys, too much everything. Christmas becomes an overwhelming overload of more stuff. Buying gifts becomes stressful. Will they like it? Will they use it? The day after Christmas is even more stressful. Where am I going to put all this? According to Finder.com, more than 60% of Americans don’t like the gifts they receive, leading gift-givers to waste 15.2 billion dollars this holiday season.

