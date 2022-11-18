Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services

Read full article on original website
FCCI Insurance Group Declares Indiana Manufacturers Association Program Dividend
INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend based on favorable results for its Manufacturers Premier property & casualty insurance program with the. Indiana Manufacturers Association. (IMA). The program is designed to reward IMA member policyholders with a...
Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes with her husband, gynecologist…. This...
California Aims to Maximize Health Insurance Subsidies for Workers During Labor Disputes
This spring, Chevron workers testified that the company revoked health coverage for hundreds of members of the United Steelworkers Local 5 at the Richmond, California, refinery during a strike that ultimately lasted two months. Thousands of nurses at Stanford Health Care were told in April they would lose their health insurance if they did not return to work…
Missouri Department Of Commerce And Insurance Recommends Workers' Compensation Rate Decrease For Employers In 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) is recommending a 6.4 percent decrease in workers' compensation insurance loss costs for 2023. This marks the seventh time in eight years that average workers' compensation rates will decrease. The 6.4 percent decrease in loss costs between.
Editorial: Be careful contracting Hurricane Ian repairs
OUR POSITION: Home owners must beware of unlicensed and unscrupulous contractors who will take advantage of those badly in need of hurricane repairs. Unlicensed contractors continue to be a problem as. Florida. communities rebuild after damage inflicted by Hurricanes Ian and. Nicole. . It is a problem that requires some...
Their Central Florida property was stolen and sold. It happens often
A Canadian couple was surprised to learn last summer that their Lake County. investment properties had been sold. They’d owned the two single-family lots for over a decade, never put them up for sale, nor intended to part with the land. Experts say it happens increasingly often. The family...
Amazon reaps billions of dollars in government incentives
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing series of stories on the impacts of Amazon's rapid growth in. , covering effects on real estate, small businesses, the job market, politics and more. Amazon and its subsidiaries have reaped billions of dollars in...
Gov. Hochul directs NY to expedite claims in response to historic winter storm
Niagara-Wheatfield Tribune (Niagara Falls, NY) New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. to issue temporary adjuster permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters, in order to expedite insurance claims in light of the winter storm impacting the. Buffalo. and. Watertown. areas. Expediting permits will...
Floridians can now apply for free hurricane home inspections and grants. Here’s how
Floridians can now apply for the My Safe Florida Home program, a $150- million initiative aimed at helping people prepare their homes for major storms. In May, the Florida state legislature passed a sweeping property insurance reform bill that resurrected the program. The Department of Financial Services opened the application portal on Monday.
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates &...
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian
The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
N.Y. U.S. Attorney: North Chili Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 37 Counts of COVID Relief Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced today that a federal jury has convicted Michael Rech. , of 37 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of. $500,000. . Assistant. U.S. Attorneys. Meghan...
Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo convicted of wire fraud, embezzlement
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) The former business manager of a Hawaii labor union accused by federal prosecutors of rigging a vote to raise dues and using members' money to fund his family's opulent lifestyle—including a multimonth excursion to Las Vegas—was found guilty on all counts Monday. A federal jury...
NC judge puts Greg Lindberg insurance companies into liquidation
A North Carolina Superior Court judge placed two financially impaired insurance companies once led by disgraced billionaire Greg Lindberg into liquidation Monday. The Wake County Superior Court order places Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co. into liquidation. In issuing the order, Judge Graham Shirley granted a Nov. 1 request made by Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Hurricane Ian's deadly toll on Fla. seniors
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) never fixed his busted cellphone, so his sister's daily telephone calls from. kick) and politics (he couldn't stand former President. ). But the call toward the end of September was different, dominated instead by the impending Hurricane Ian. The 71-year-old Strasser, who lived...
Ohio man charged with running alleged $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme
Washington Times, The (DC) A New Albany, Ohio man was arrested Friday on charges of wire fraud. Rathnakishore Giri is accused of running a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme worth at least. $10 million. , the. Justice Department. announced. promoted himself to investors as an expert in trading Bitcoin derivatives, a claim...
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Prosecutors in the New York tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization wrapped up their case on Monday, earlier than expected, after eight days that included testimony from two top executives. The prosecution rested its case early without calling one of their witnesses, allowing attorneys for former President. family business...
