EY Report: Surety Bonding Provides Strong Economic Value and Strengthens Performance for Public and Private Construction Projects

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Methods and systems for managing delegates for secure account fund transfers (USPTO 11489842): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11489842, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Russell, Ryan Thomas (. San Antonio, TX. , US). This patent was filed on. December 27, 2019. and was...
Global Atlantic Financial Group: Paula Nelson Joins New Annuity Advisory Board Established By LIMRA And LOMA
NEW YORK , Nov. 19 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release on. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced that. , Managing Director,...
NFP Announces Joint Venture with Fieldtech, a Digital Life and Individual Disability Insurance Platform Designed to Transform Institutional and Career Agency Systems
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a joint venture with. (Fieldtech), a digital life and individual disability insurance platform that delivers the first cloud-based operating system for institutional and career agency distribution channels. The platform features an operating system (OS) that provides standardization of workflows and data science capabilities for the benefit of all parties involved in life and individual disability insurance transactions.
New Agricultural Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Wageningen University (Why Agricultural Insurance May Slow Down Agricultural Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Current study results on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance. have been published. According to news originating from Wageningen,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “How does agricultural insurance affect the modernization of farming in low income countries? We focus on institutional contexts without formal contract enforcement, where smallholders cannot access modern inputs via markets. Instead, farmers can engage in relational contracting with traders to sell their crop and gain access to inputs (as an advance in-kind payment).”
Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University Reports Findings in Risk Management (Determining the effect of urbanization on flood hazard zones in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, using flood hazard index and multi-criteria decision analysis): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Kahramanmaras,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Floods are the most destructive natural hazard throughout the world. Identifying flood hazard zones is the first step in flood risk management.”. Our...
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Solidarity Bahrain B.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Solidarity Bahrain B.S.C. (Solidarity Bahrain) (. Bahrain. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Somers Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). In addition, AM Best affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of. Somers Group Holdings Ltd. (Somers) (. Bermuda. ), the...
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Trusted Provider of Insurance in Queens and Deer Park, New York: First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. offers various risk management solutions for families and businesses.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. was founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have emerged as one of the most prominent providers of. . 70% of the agency's new clients come through referrals, which underlines their high customer satisfaction rates. The key goal...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for switching between communication channels using secure healthcare communication system (USPTO 11489871): Lifewire Corp
-- A patent by the inventors Marvici, Chaitanya ( Toronto , CA), Rosen, Howard (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Care providers, such as healthcare providers, doctors, nurses, physicians, parents, social workers, or other similar providers of care, must often communicate frequently with those receiving their care (i.e. care receivers such as patients, elderly persons, children, or other users that may receive care or assistance from a care provider). These care providers are often tasked with following up with their care receivers, checking on their status, receiving updates, and providing reminders and/or other messages related to the care receivers’ care. Further, at times care receivers may need reminder messages from their care providers for various reasons, for example, to follow up with the care receivers on how they are reacting to a prescribed medicine, to schedule an annual checkup appointment, or to check a care receivers health, etc.
Patent Application Titled “Telematics Authentication” Published Online (USPTO 20220351557): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the automotive insurance industry, there is a need for systems and methods to protect, authenticate, and verify vehicle measurement data associated with telematics devices. The data provided by such devices has become increasingly utilized in recent years to gain powerful insights into the behavior of insured drivers, and ultimately, to tailor sophisticated insurance plans on a driver-by-driver basis.
Fidelity National Financial to Acquire TitlePoint from Black Knight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
KKR to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp. (WWMA) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect WWMA’s balance...
Fidelity National Financial Announces F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Form 10 Registration Statement Declared Effective
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (China Re) (. China. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of the Long-Term...
Data on Insurance Reported by Researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (How the Usa Can Benefit From Risk-based Premiums Combined With Flood Protection): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Flood risk management in the. is largely embedded in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Climate change and increasing exposure in flood plains pose a challenge to flood risk managers and make it vital to reduce risk in the future.”
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0