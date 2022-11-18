ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

By Thomas Maresca
 6 days ago

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday morning, South Korean defense officials said.

North Korea launched a suspected ICBM Friday morning, South Korean defense officials said, as tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain at their highest in years. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

South Korea's military detected a single missile fired from Sunan international airfield in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. The missile was presumed to be an ICBM, the JCS said in a follow-up message.

Japan's defense ministry also reported the launch, saying the missile could potentially fall inside the waters of its exclusive economic zone.

The launch comes one day after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile and issued a warning of a "fiercer" military response to enhanced security cooperation among the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented barrage of missile tests this year, including several long-range launches. The secretive regime fired an ICBM earlier this month, prompting Japan to issue an emergency alert to its citizens.

This is a developing story.

